Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 14

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Budget 2023: How to get live updates from 3.30pm

Watch the speech live, get real-time updates and find out how the measures may affect you.

Budget 2023: What to look out for, given Forward Singapore movement

The Singapore Budget 2023 is set to boost the ongoing Forward Singapore national conversation.

Can Budget 2023 prepare S'pore for slowing growth and structural shifts?

Singaporeans will look to it for assurance in navigating the challenging economic environment.

High-sugar drinks sold in schools, workplaces must carry Nutri-Grade labels

Drinks with a C or D grade must display their Nutri-Grade label next to their menu or sales listings.

Woman finds parasitic worm in sashimi rice bowl from Don Don Donki

A Don Don Donki spokesman said it is not uncommon to find parasites in wild-caught fresh fish and seafood.

White House rejects Beijing claims of US balloons over China

China’s accusation widened a dispute that began after the US military shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon.

Rescue dogs from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand helping to sniff out survivors after Turkey quake

The canines have been useful in reaching small spaces that are harder to reach for their human teammates.

Is there such a thing as too much pay?

Sky-high salary demands from star performers could be a double-edged sword.

DBS has $1.3 billion exposure to Adani Group but CEO says bank is not concerned

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta cited positive cash flows in the Adani companies involved in the financing.

Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun Fat, 67, finishes 10km race in a little over an hour

He obliged fans' wefie requests at the finishing line.

