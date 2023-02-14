Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 14

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Budget 2023: How to get live updates from 3.30pm
Watch the speech live, get real-time updates and find out how the measures may affect you.
Budget 2023: What to look out for, given Forward Singapore movement
The Singapore Budget 2023 is set to boost the ongoing Forward Singapore national conversation.
Can Budget 2023 prepare S'pore for slowing growth and structural shifts?
Singaporeans will look to it for assurance in navigating the challenging economic environment.
High-sugar drinks sold in schools, workplaces must carry Nutri-Grade labels
Drinks with a C or D grade must display their Nutri-Grade label next to their menu or sales listings.
Woman finds parasitic worm in sashimi rice bowl from Don Don Donki
A Don Don Donki spokesman said it is not uncommon to find parasites in wild-caught fresh fish and seafood.
White House rejects Beijing claims of US balloons over China
China’s accusation widened a dispute that began after the US military shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon.
Rescue dogs from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand helping to sniff out survivors after Turkey quake
The canines have been useful in reaching small spaces that are harder to reach for their human teammates.
Is there such a thing as too much pay?
DBS has $1.3 billion exposure to Adani Group but CEO says bank is not concerned
DBS CEO Piyush Gupta cited positive cash flows in the Adani companies involved in the financing.