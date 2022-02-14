Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 14. 

Some SMEs struggling with sharp spikes in electricity prices, anxiety over expiring contracts

Hefty electricity bills are taking a toll that could see some SMEs fold or pass on costs to customers.

Why are children hit harder by the Omicron variant of Covid-19?

NUH and KKH are working to increase capacity ahead of a potential spike in paediatric cases.

Antibodies more potent after third Covid-19 jab, or after vaccinated person gets infected: Study

Researchers of the German study found that this applied to all Covid-19 variants of concern, including Omicron.

No touchscreens, no digital keys: Some S'pore car buyers hit by global chip crunch

Some BMW models are being sold without touchscreens, wireless phone charging or a digital key.

Low Thia Khiang says up to residents to ask him if he will return to politics to help WP

"It's up to the residents to ask me, and I'll tell them more," Mr Low told Shin Min Daily News.

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Singaporeans in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible.

'No way home': Life inside a makeshift Myanmar refugee camp in Thailand

The Straits Times visits these refugees at the Thai border town of Mae Sot.

Experience with S'pore Airshow should pave way for bolder reopening moves

The exhibition will still be Singapore's biggest trade event in two years.

Dear HR manager, I’m dating a colleague

Studies show attitudes towards workplace dating have become more casual and receptive.

Interactive: Signs of the times

Safe distancing stickers have become one of the most public representations of the ongoing pandemic.

