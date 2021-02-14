Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 14.

‘She did what she did for love’: Woman in ICU tried to save boyfriend in Tanjong Pagar crash

The 26-year-old is a former Singapore Airlines air stewardess, and also sang getai on occasion.

READ MORE HERE

Tanjong Pagar car crash: Driver of BMW and passengers killed identified

All had at one time worked as representatives for Aviva Financial Advisers.

READ MORE HERE

5 killed in Tanjong Pagar car crash: What happened

They were identified by their next-of-kin at about 10.30am on Saturday, about five hours after the accident.

READ MORE HERE

Trump acquitted in second impeachment trial, but outcomes favour Democrats

Trump was predictably acquitted in the Republican-majority Senate but the process, and the outcome, was a net win for Democrats, says Nirmal Ghosh.

READ MORE HERE

More Singaporean women finding a foreign Mr Right

1,727 Singaporean women tied the knot with a non-resident groom in 2019 - up 52% from 2009.

READ MORE HERE

A virtual Chinese New Year for a family of four generations

Setting up a virtual gathering can be a source of comfort for some.

READ MORE HERE

RSAF fighter aircraft scramble in response to 'potential air threat'

It thanked its crew who are always ready to defend the nation.

READ MORE HERE

Gen Z breaks out from Suu Kyi's shadow, takes charge of resistance against Myanmar coup

As of Friday, over 300 people have been detained in relation to the coup.

READ MORE HERE

Hongbao that can make a difference

Two $2 notes in a red packet will not cause anyone to bat an eyelid, but the same figure in an e-hongbao that comes with your name can make one look "cheap".

READ MORE HERE

New halal and Muslim-friendly cafes and restaurants add buzz to Singapore's dining scene

These restaurants serve French, Japanese and modern Asian food, and there is one that specialises in rump cap, a cut of steak.

READ MORE HERE