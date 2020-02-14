Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 14.
Coronavirus: 8 new cases in Singapore, including 5 more linked to Grace Assembly church, 1 linked to DBS case
The new cases include a 54-year-old man who is a National University of Singapore professor.
Coronavirus: All classes at affected NUS professor's faculty to be conducted online
The professor's last contact with students was on Feb 5.
Cruise lines skipping Singapore, cancelling Asian sailings amid port closures and coronavirus fears
Travellers who had booked a regional cruise on the Sapphire Princess were informed of its cancellation only the day before.
Coronavirus: Nurses suffer discomfort from wearing protective goggles; new face shields to undergo pilot testing
The prototypes are slated to be rolled out for pilot testing on Feb 21.
Coronavirus: Bug could infect two-thirds of globe, research shows
There could eventually be billions more infections than the current official tally of about 60,000.
Part of Orchard Road to be pedestrianised, Istana Park expanded as part of revamp
Proposed enhancements also include increased greenery along Orchard Road.
US Senate votes to limit Trump's warmaking ability in Iran
Mr Trump is nearly certain to issue a veto, with lawmakers lacking the two-thirds majority to overturn it.
Malaysia's Anwar reaffirms that he will be PM, after Apec
Malaysia plays host this year for the November event.
Twitter to set up engineering centre in Singapore and hire people for 65 high-tech roles
The 65 new hires in the next few years will be in product engineering, software engineering, data engineering and data science.
'There will be dad and mum': Vladimir Putin rules out Russia legalising gay marriage
"As long as I'm president this will not happen."