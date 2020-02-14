Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 14.

Coronavirus: 8 new cases in Singapore, including 5 more linked to Grace Assembly church, 1 linked to DBS case



The Grace Assembly of God church's premises in Tanglin. Five of the eight new coronavirus cases in Singapore are linked to the church. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



The new cases include a 54-year-old man who is a National University of Singapore professor.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: All classes at affected NUS professor's faculty to be conducted online





All classes at the National University of Singapore's School of Design and Environment will be conducted online from Feb 14, 2020, after one of its professors became ill with the new coronavirus. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The professor's last contact with students was on Feb 5.

READ MORE HERE

Cruise lines skipping Singapore, cancelling Asian sailings amid port closures and coronavirus fears



Major cruise lines are cancelling their sailings from Singapore or pulling out of Asia entirely amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus. PHOTO: CELEBRITY CRUISES



Travellers who had booked a regional cruise on the Sapphire Princess were informed of its cancellation only the day before.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Nurses suffer discomfort from wearing protective goggles; new face shields to undergo pilot testing



A nurse (right) dons the new face shield prototype that leverages on 3D-printing technology, and another wears the currently in use face visor, at the Centre for Healthcare Innovation, on Feb 13, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The prototypes are slated to be rolled out for pilot testing on Feb 21.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Bug could infect two-thirds of globe, research shows



A woman wearing a mask is seen at a subway station in Shanghai, China. PHOTO: REUTERS



There could eventually be billions more infections than the current official tally of about 60,000.

READ MORE HERE

Part of Orchard Road to be pedestrianised, Istana Park expanded as part of revamp



The National Parks Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority proposed enhancements to refresh Singapore's shopping belt at an exhibition at The URA Centre on Feb 13, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Proposed enhancements also include increased greenery along Orchard Road.

READ MORE HERE

US Senate votes to limit Trump's warmaking ability in Iran



Trump talks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Mr Trump is nearly certain to issue a veto, with lawmakers lacking the two-thirds majority to overturn it.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's Anwar reaffirms that he will be PM, after Apec



Anwar Ibrahim speaks during an interview with Reuters in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. PHOTO: REUTERS



Malaysia plays host this year for the November event.

READ MORE HERE

Twitter to set up engineering centre in Singapore and hire people for 65 high-tech roles



Twitter set up its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore in 2015 and the following year, established its first international data science team here. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The 65 new hires in the next few years will be in product engineering, software engineering, data engineering and data science.

READ MORE HERE

'There will be dad and mum': Vladimir Putin rules out Russia legalising gay marriage



Putin speaks during a working group meeting on the Russian Constitution outside Moscow, Feb 13, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"As long as I'm president this will not happen."

READ MORE HERE