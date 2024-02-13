Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 13, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
About 19,500 people celebrate Chinese New Year at Istana despite rain showers
It was the first Istana open house of 2024, and the second for President Tharman since he took office.
The quad squad: Born premature, these quadruplets beat the odds to thrive
The babies were in separate amniotic sacs and Yannis was born nine days, one hour and 53 minutes before his sisters.
Web3 firms in S’pore hope for Budget help to grow talent pool, build cyber crime defences
It is vital to reskill or upskill developers so that they have the abilities needed in the future, which would help cement Singapore’s position as a blockchain hub, say the firms.
Indonesian polls: By boat, cow and maybe even elephant – how ballot boxes reach remote areas
Officials have to transport ballot boxes to remote islands and mountainous regions to ensure everyone gets to vote.
Biden pushes for 6-week pause in fighting, in effort toward longer ceasefire in Gaza
The US was working with allies in the region on a deal to pause the fighting to allow Gaza hostages to be freed and the flow of humanitarian assistance to increase, said Mr Biden.
Removal of Ukraine’s 'Iron General’ more than just a military reboot
Could the hugely popular Valerii Zaluzhnyi emerge as a political rival to President Volodymyr Zelensky? Jonathan Eyal looks at the politics that led to his sacking.
askST Jobs: Should you announce that you’re open to new jobs?
It is more acceptable to indicate one’s openness to a new job in some industries than others.
Is the Year of the Dragon bullish for stock markets?
When the last Wood Dragon ran from Feb 13, 1964, through to Feb 1, 1965, it was a strong period for stock markets, notes the writer.
Free and easy travel without the hassle: Custom trip planners on the rise
Custom travel planners bridge the gap between group tour packages and do-it-yourself holidays.
Rare animals lost and found in Singapore over two centuries
From the Malayan tiger to the blood python, take a look at the creatures that disappeared during S’pore’s development, some of which have been spotted again years later.