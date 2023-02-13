Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 13

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Budget 2023: Fiscal headwinds call for hard choices
As surpluses dry up, raising tax revenues and productivity will be key to fiscal sustainability, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
US military shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near border with Canada
This follows the destruction of a flying object over the Yukon in north-western Canada on Saturday.
Growing calls for CPF rates to go up but many considerations involved
Among them are the impact on HDB home loan rates and who pays for the higher quantum.
Just under one in four ERP gantries in operation today
From Monday, there will be 19 gantries in use – around a quarter of the total 77 before Covid-19 hit.
‘Tired but morale still high’: SCDF team in Turkey describes quake rescue efforts
The contingent worked around the clock for the first 72 hours, braving temperatures that fell to minus 6 deg C.
ACS’ move to the heartlands opens more pathways to less well-off students
The ACS board did the right thing by refreshing its mission to widen access to children without connections, says senior education correspondent Sandra Davie.
MAS, PMO among government agencies on FTX creditor list, but are not creditors
Once the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange valued at about US$32 billion (S$42.5 billion), FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November last year.
Businesses fret over potential higher costs from EMA proposals to reduce power retailer failures
Many continue to wrestle with hefty electricity bills as contracts under mostly lower old rates expire.
20,000 people mark restoration and consecration of Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple
The Sri Mariamman Temple, a national monument with close to 200 years of history, was unveiled to the public after a year-long restoration.
Never too early to teach your kids about investing and cash flow
Some parents go beyond giving their children piggy banks and are impacting financial literacy concepts.