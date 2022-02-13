Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 13

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 13. 

8,000 workers received first Covid-19 jabs last month, as S'pore tightens workplace rules

About 40,000 employees are still unvaccinated, including 6,000 who are aged 60 and above.

READ MORE HERE

First batch of Pfizer's Paxlovid pill for Covid-19 treatment arrives in S'pore

It will be prescribed to those at higher risk of severe illness.

READ MORE HERE

Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in the north of Singapore

This is the first of a five-part series on the 100 best food finds in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

'I do believe that women can have it all': Motherswork founder

Sharon Wong talks about how she built her Motherswork empire while raising three children.

READ MORE HERE

Andrea DeCruz, Pierre Png mark 20th anniversary of liver transplant, and other celeb love stories

Local celebrity couples share how they have kept their marriages strong and dealt with curveballs along the way.

READ MORE HERE

How the war shaped me: Remembering the fall of S'pore, 80 years on

The Straits Times speaks to four survivors of the war and finds out how it continues to affect them.

READ MORE HERE

Uncertainties ahead: Battling Covid-19 and other looming foes

Waiting, watching and wishful thinking won’t do if we are to face off challenges, says Warren Fernandez.

READ MORE HERE

Cryptocurrency scam costs S'pore woman $1.2m

Her losses were even more painful because she had made a point to check out the conman who eventually ripped her off.

READ MORE HERE

Greater focus on preventive care to rein in soaring healthcare costs: Ong Ye Kung

It will make a huge difference as healthcare spending is expected to triple in the coming decade.

READ MORE HERE

Eileen Gu's mother is the Winter Olympics star's bodyguard, manager and biggest cheerleader

Many of Eileen Gu's career choices stemmed from her mother Gu Yan, a Shanghai-born entrepreneur.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top