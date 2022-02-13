Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 13.
8,000 workers received first Covid-19 jabs last month, as S'pore tightens workplace rules
About 40,000 employees are still unvaccinated, including 6,000 who are aged 60 and above.
First batch of Pfizer's Paxlovid pill for Covid-19 treatment arrives in S'pore
Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in the north of Singapore
'I do believe that women can have it all': Motherswork founder
Sharon Wong talks about how she built her Motherswork empire while raising three children.
Andrea DeCruz, Pierre Png mark 20th anniversary of liver transplant, and other celeb love stories
Local celebrity couples share how they have kept their marriages strong and dealt with curveballs along the way.
How the war shaped me: Remembering the fall of S'pore, 80 years on
The Straits Times speaks to four survivors of the war and finds out how it continues to affect them.
Uncertainties ahead: Battling Covid-19 and other looming foes
Waiting, watching and wishful thinking won’t do if we are to face off challenges, says Warren Fernandez.
Cryptocurrency scam costs S'pore woman $1.2m
Her losses were even more painful because she had made a point to check out the conman who eventually ripped her off.
Greater focus on preventive care to rein in soaring healthcare costs: Ong Ye Kung
It will make a huge difference as healthcare spending is expected to triple in the coming decade.
Eileen Gu's mother is the Winter Olympics star's bodyguard, manager and biggest cheerleader
Many of Eileen Gu's career choices stemmed from her mother Gu Yan, a Shanghai-born entrepreneur.