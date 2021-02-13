Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 13.

Five die after car slams into Tanjong Pagar shophouse on Saturday morning

One person was sent to Singapore General Hospital with burn injuries.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's economy able to bounce back this year, but some sectors will take longer to recover: PM Lee

These are sectors such as tourism, transport, aviation and construction.

READ MORE HERE

Seniors across Singapore to start getting vaccinated against Covid-19 from Feb 22: PM Lee

This comes after a month-long pilot for those aged 70 and above in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar.

READ MORE HERE

New Covid-19 cluster found after wife and older son of Chinatown Complex shop owner test positive

Apart from the two community cases, MOH also confirmed 16 imported cases on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Trump defence says impeachment is about 'cancelling' opposing views, conclude presentation

Trump's lawyers closed their defence arguing that the charge is an attempt to stifle speech and has no constitutional basis.

READ MORE HERE

SIA converts 3 passenger flights to Melbourne to cargo after Australian city placed under 5-day Covid-19 lockdown

SIA said 3 passenger flights from Singapore to Melbourne on Feb 14 to 16 will be converted to cargo-only flights.

READ MORE HERE

Subdued Chinese New Year in China amid travel curbs

It is the second year in a row that the disease has dampened celebrations for the country's biggest annual festival.

READ MORE HERE

Alarm at hate crimes targeting Asian Americans in US

The Jan 6 storming of the Capitol demonstrated the danger of anti-Chinese sentiment amplified to deafening levels by right wing media.

READ MORE HERE

China's Mars probe sends back video of red planet

China's space agency released the video footage from its spacecraft circling Mars two days after it successfully entered the planet's orbit.

READ MORE HERE

'I failed': Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson after documentary backlash

The release of a blockbuster documentary on ex-girlfriend Spears saw the behaviour of the former boy band star come under sharp criticism.

READ MORE HERE