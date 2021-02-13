Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 13.
Five die after car slams into Tanjong Pagar shophouse on Saturday morning
One person was sent to Singapore General Hospital with burn injuries.
Singapore's economy able to bounce back this year, but some sectors will take longer to recover: PM Lee
These are sectors such as tourism, transport, aviation and construction.
Seniors across Singapore to start getting vaccinated against Covid-19 from Feb 22: PM Lee
This comes after a month-long pilot for those aged 70 and above in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar.
New Covid-19 cluster found after wife and older son of Chinatown Complex shop owner test positive
Apart from the two community cases, MOH also confirmed 16 imported cases on Friday.
Trump defence says impeachment is about 'cancelling' opposing views, conclude presentation
Trump's lawyers closed their defence arguing that the charge is an attempt to stifle speech and has no constitutional basis.
SIA converts 3 passenger flights to Melbourne to cargo after Australian city placed under 5-day Covid-19 lockdown
SIA said 3 passenger flights from Singapore to Melbourne on Feb 14 to 16 will be converted to cargo-only flights.
Subdued Chinese New Year in China amid travel curbs
It is the second year in a row that the disease has dampened celebrations for the country's biggest annual festival.
Alarm at hate crimes targeting Asian Americans in US
The Jan 6 storming of the Capitol demonstrated the danger of anti-Chinese sentiment amplified to deafening levels by right wing media.
China's Mars probe sends back video of red planet
China's space agency released the video footage from its spacecraft circling Mars two days after it successfully entered the planet's orbit.
'I failed': Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson after documentary backlash
The release of a blockbuster documentary on ex-girlfriend Spears saw the behaviour of the former boy band star come under sharp criticism.