Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 13.

Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore - 2 from Grace Assembly of God church, 1 from DBS



One patient works at the DBS bank at Marina Bay Financial Centre, while the other two went to Grace Assembly of God church's sites in Tanglin (above) and Bukit Batok. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 50. So far, 15 patients have recovered while 35 are still in hospital.

Coronavirus: Singapore Government to foot bills of infected patients at public hospitals, except outpatient expenses



Health insurance policyholders with Integrated Shield Plans and riders from major general insurers will be covered for hospitalisation expenses related to the novel coronavirus. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The coverage does not apply to treatment sought at private medical facilities.

Coronavirus: Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid infection



Director of Medical Services at the Ministry of Health Kenneth Mak speaks during a press conference on Feb 12, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



People must remember that the virus is spread via droplets with no evidence that it is airborne, he said.

Coronavirus: 3 from Yong Thai Hang cluster among 15 discharged so far



Among the 15 patients discharged to date, the average duration of stay in hospital was 12 days. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Three of those discharged on Wednesday were from the cluster of nine cases linked to the Yong Thai Hang medical shop in Cavan Road.

Fighting coronavirus: An appeal to Singaporeans





Patients waiting to be screened for the severe acute respiratory syndrome outside Tan Tock Seng Hospital's accident and emergency department during the outbreak. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singaporeans have been tested by other crises before and each time, the people of Singapore rose to the occasion and survived the crisis, wrote Prof Tommy Koh.

Coronavirus: Cases stablise, but outbreak could go any way, says WHO



WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva. PHOTO: AFP



It was still too early "to predict the beginning, the middle or end of the epidemic", said WHO.

Rolls-Royce to create 10 per cent more jobs in Singapore this year



The firm will increase its headcount in Singapore by about 10 per cent, hiring technicians and engineers as it moves to increase its plane engine production capacity. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The company currently employs 2,500 people in Singapore.

2 men, including S'porean, die of burns from Jurong Island chemical plant fire



A group of workers were carrying out purging of a hydrocarbon pipeline when a fire broke out in the plant at 21 Sakra Avenue on Jurong Island on Feb 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



They were among a group of workers who were carrying out purging of a hydrocarbon pipeline when a fire broke out.

Generation Grit: Your child is as good as retarded, single mum of disabled twins told



Ms Rozanah Roza with her eldest child, Rizq Ayser, and her twins, Rian Adrin and Rian Afreen. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Ms Rozanah Roza struggled with depression for more than five years as the mother of three children - two with severe disabilities.

Korean TV actress Go Soo Jung dies at age 24 from chronic illness



Actress Go Soo Jung was cast in TV drama Solomon's Perjury and she appeared in a music video for BTS song With Seoul. PHOTO: STORYJCOMPANY/INSTAGRAM



She caught the eye of Korean entertainment fans when she made her debut in hit TV drama Goblin in 2016.

