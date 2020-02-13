Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 13.
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore - 2 from Grace Assembly of God church, 1 from DBS
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 50. So far, 15 patients have recovered while 35 are still in hospital.
Coronavirus: Singapore Government to foot bills of infected patients at public hospitals, except outpatient expenses
The coverage does not apply to treatment sought at private medical facilities.
Coronavirus: Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid infection
People must remember that the virus is spread via droplets with no evidence that it is airborne, he said.
Coronavirus: 3 from Yong Thai Hang cluster among 15 discharged so far
Three of those discharged on Wednesday were from the cluster of nine cases linked to the Yong Thai Hang medical shop in Cavan Road.
Fighting coronavirus: An appeal to Singaporeans
Singaporeans have been tested by other crises before and each time, the people of Singapore rose to the occasion and survived the crisis, wrote Prof Tommy Koh.
Coronavirus: Cases stablise, but outbreak could go any way, says WHO
It was still too early "to predict the beginning, the middle or end of the epidemic", said WHO.
Rolls-Royce to create 10 per cent more jobs in Singapore this year
The company currently employs 2,500 people in Singapore.
2 men, including S'porean, die of burns from Jurong Island chemical plant fire
They were among a group of workers who were carrying out purging of a hydrocarbon pipeline when a fire broke out.
Generation Grit: Your child is as good as retarded, single mum of disabled twins told
Ms Rozanah Roza struggled with depression for more than five years as the mother of three children - two with severe disabilities.
Korean TV actress Go Soo Jung dies at age 24 from chronic illness
She caught the eye of Korean entertainment fans when she made her debut in hit TV drama Goblin in 2016.