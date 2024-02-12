Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 12, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
A slow march: What Changi Airport needs to make a full recovery
There is optimism of a full recovery in 2024. Yet, with weak inbound travel demand and other headwinds, analysts have painted a more uncertain picture.
More migrants, including Singaporeans, moving Down Under
1,718 Singaporeans were granted visas in the fiscal year ending 2023, up from 1,135 for the year ending 2019.
More crowd control measures for MBS drone show after large turnout sparks safety concerns
New bus depot to be built in Yishun by 2029
Occupying a 5.6ha site opposite Yishun Industrial Park, the depot will be able to house 500 buses.
Who could be Indonesia’s next president?
Three men are vying for the top job - Anies Baswedan, Prabowo Subianto and Ganjar Pranowo.
Feud over ex-Sarawak governor’s estate and health shines spotlight on family’s wealth
Taib's blood relations and his wife are battling over the estate of possibly Malaysia's richest man.
Myanmar junta enforces mandatory military service for young people
All men aged 18 to 35 and women 18 to 27 must serve for up to two years of military service.
How to deal with questions about marriage and children during Chinese New Year
Such gatherings are not the ideal occasions for detailed discussions about marriage or starting a family, says the writer.
Teenage Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan lands historic win on Ladies European Tour debut
The 19-year-old becomes just the second Singaporean golfer to win a European tour event after Mardan Mamat in 2006.
Neither dragon nor lion – it’s the Hakka Qilin or Chinese unicorn dance
While lion and dragon dances still dominate, the Hakka Qilin is gaining popularity at celebratory events here.