Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 12, 2024

Updated
Published
26 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

A slow march: What Changi Airport needs to make a full recovery

There is optimism of a full recovery in 2024. Yet, with weak inbound travel demand and other headwinds, analysts have painted a more uncertain picture.

READ MORE HERE

More migrants, including Singaporeans, moving Down Under

1,718 Singaporeans were granted visas in the fiscal year ending 2023, up from 1,135 for the year ending 2019.

READ MORE HERE

More crowd control measures for MBS drone show after large turnout sparks safety concerns

MBS has increased its security staff for the remaining drone shows.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

New bus depot to be built in Yishun by 2029

Occupying a 5.6ha site opposite Yishun Industrial Park, the depot will be able to house 500 buses.

READ MORE HERE

Who could be Indonesia’s next president?

Three men are vying for the top job - Anies Baswedan, Prabowo Subianto and Ganjar Pranowo.

READ MORE HERE

Feud over ex-Sarawak governor’s estate and health shines spotlight on family’s wealth

Taib's blood relations and his wife are battling over the estate of possibly Malaysia's richest man.

READ MORE HERE

Myanmar junta enforces mandatory military service for young people

All men aged 18 to 35 and women 18 to 27 must serve for up to two years of military service.

READ MORE HERE

How to deal with questions about marriage and children during Chinese New Year

Such gatherings are not the ideal occasions for detailed discussions about marriage or starting a family, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Teenage Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan lands historic win on Ladies European Tour debut

The 19-year-old becomes just the second Singaporean golfer to win a European tour event after Mardan Mamat in 2006.

READ MORE HERE

Neither dragon nor lion – it’s the Hakka Qilin or Chinese unicorn dance

While lion and dragon dances still dominate, the Hakka Qilin is gaining popularity at celebratory events here.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top