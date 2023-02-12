Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 12

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
US fighter jet shoots down UFO over Canada, Trudeau says
Canadian forces would recover and analyse the wreckage from the object, the prime minister said.
50 cents for milk in fish soup, 20 cents for bean curd syrup: Rising food prices set off complaints
6 BTO flats, 15 resale units compulsorily acquired by HDB over breaches of MOP rules
There was a public outcry following reports in December 2022 about vacant BTO flats put up for sale online.
Zoom founder Eric Yuan looks ahead to ‘Chapter 2’ of the videoconferencing giant’s journey
When Eric Yuan arrived in Silicon Valley from China at the age of 27, he wanted to make it big. Fourteen years later, he created Zoom.
Local egg farm to produce one million eggs a day by second half of 2023
Find out how Chew's Agriculture is leading the way in the drive to strengthen Singapore's food security.
Government to get policymaking ideas from citizens’ panel to improve employment resilience
The key topics include how to encourage workers to take a more active role in managing their careers throughout their working lives.
'Is the world still there?' Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake deaths cross 28,000
Tens of thousands of rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather that has deepened the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.
Sellers of electronic cigarettes targeting the young with colourful devices and flavours
Some vaporisers are disguised as pens to avoid detection and to attract a wider audience, including children.
Has a balloon made the world a more dangerous place?
The short answer: No. But things will be rocky for some time to come, writes associate foreign editor Li Xueying.
Love, for better or for worse: 4 couples share how they overcame challenges
Couples tell stories of how they got through tough times, while some singles reflect on love and romance.