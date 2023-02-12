Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 12

Updated
Published
5 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

US fighter jet shoots down UFO over Canada, Trudeau says

Canadian forces would recover and analyse the wreckage from the object, the prime minister said.

READ MORE HERE

50 cents for milk in fish soup, 20 cents for bean curd syrup: Rising food prices set off complaints

Have prices really gone up, or are hawkers out to make a quick buck?

READ MORE HERE

6 BTO flats, 15 resale units compulsorily acquired by HDB over breaches of MOP rules

There was a public outcry following reports in December 2022 about vacant BTO flats put up for sale online.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Zoom founder Eric Yuan looks ahead to ‘Chapter 2’ of the videoconferencing giant’s journey

China-born American billionaire Eric Yuan is a businessman, engineer, and the CEO and founder of Zoom Video Communications.

When Eric Yuan arrived in Silicon Valley from China at the age of 27, he wanted to make it big. Fourteen years later, he created Zoom.

READ MORE HERE

Local egg farm to produce one million eggs a day by second half of 2023

Find out how Chew's Agriculture is leading the way in the drive to strengthen Singapore's food security.

READ MORE HERE

Government to get policymaking ideas from citizens’ panel to improve employment resilience

The key topics include how to encourage workers to take a more active role in managing their careers throughout their working lives.

READ MORE HERE

'Is the world still there?' Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake deaths cross 28,000

Tens of thousands of rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather that has deepened the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.

READ MORE HERE

Sellers of electronic cigarettes targeting the young with colourful devices and flavours

Some vaporisers are disguised as pens to avoid detection and to attract a wider audience, including children.

READ MORE HERE

Has a balloon made the world a more dangerous place?

The short answer: No. But things will be rocky for some time to come, writes associate foreign editor Li Xueying.

READ MORE HERE

Love, for better or for worse: 4 couples share how they overcame challenges

Couples tell stories of how they got through tough times, while some singles reflect on love and romance.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top