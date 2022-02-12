Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 12.
COP report damaging to WP, will shape political perceptions: Experts
But the party is not down for the count yet, they add, as its strong support base may cushion the harm it will receive.
COP report objective, attempts to politicise matter regrettable: Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin
The findings are based on objective evidence which is available to all to see, said Mr Tan Chuan-Jin.
After battling for survival in 2020, more local firms drawing government help to grow
The more robust economy is reflected by a sharp 40% decline in the number of firms seeking public financing to 12,600 over 2020.
8 highlights to watch out for in Budget 2022
Ahead of Budget Day, Insight speaks to observers on what to expect, from tax changes to enhanced support measures.
Ukraine war cloud over Asia
Any conflict on Ukraine's border with Russia will have significant consequences for Asia.
8 punters share $19 million Toto Hongbao jackpot
Cool nights here to stay over next few days in Singapore
How Americans are viewing the Winter Olympics in Beijing
Analysts say the US reception of the Winter Games is a reminder that sports is political.
Family of elderly man who lived in forest in tears after learning about his living conditions here
His wife and daughter did not know about his plight until they read about it a few weeks ago from Batam media reports.
'It's like gold now': Indonesian food vendors feel the pinch of cooking oil shortage
The shortage of palm oil-based cooking oil hit Indonesia despite it being the world's largest producer of palm oil.
