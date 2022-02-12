Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 12

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 12. 

COP report damaging to WP, will shape political perceptions: Experts

But the party is not down for the count yet, they add, as its strong support base may cushion the harm it will receive.

READ MORE HERE

COP report objective, attempts to politicise matter regrettable: Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin

The findings are based on objective evidence which is available to all to see, said Mr Tan Chuan-Jin.

READ MORE HERE

After battling for survival in 2020, more local firms drawing government help to grow

The more robust economy is reflected by a sharp 40% decline in the number of firms seeking public financing to 12,600 over 2020.

READ MORE HERE

8 highlights to watch out for in Budget 2022

Ahead of Budget Day, Insight speaks to observers on what to expect, from tax changes to enhanced support measures.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine war cloud over Asia

Any conflict on Ukraine's border with Russia will have significant consequences for Asia.

READ MORE HERE

8 punters share $19 million Toto Hongbao jackpot

The prize money is double of last year's jackpot and the highest in recent history. 

READ MORE HERE

Cool nights here to stay over next few days in Singapore

The current cold surge is influenced by La Nina.

READ MORE HERE

How Americans are viewing the Winter Olympics in Beijing

Analysts say the US reception of the Winter Games is a reminder that sports is political.

READ MORE HERE

Family of elderly man who lived in forest in tears after learning about his living conditions here

His wife and daughter did not know about his plight until they read about it a few weeks ago from Batam media reports.

READ MORE HERE

'It's like gold now': Indonesian food vendors feel the pinch of cooking oil shortage

The shortage of palm oil-based cooking oil hit Indonesia despite it being the world's largest producer of palm oil. 

READ MORE HERE

