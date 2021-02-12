Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 12.

Mother and daughter reunited after 42 years, in time for Chinese New Year

A trip to the doctor's office when she was 12 ended up as a defining moment for Mrs Germaine Littlewood.

Chinatown Complex shop owner and son are among 3 new Covid-19 community cases

The man and his son did not seek medical treatment despite showing symptoms.

If Senate does not convict Trump, 'he can do this again,' Democrats say as they rest case in impeachment trial

"If he gets back into office and it happens again, we'll have no one to blame but ourselves," Representative Jamie Raskin told the Senate, wrapping up the prosecution arguments.

Family reunites for Chinese New Year after a year apart

The reunion dinner was extra special for a Singaporean who flew here from Germany with her sons.

CNY: A time to celebrate family in a more inclusive manner

During this festive season centred around the family, it is a good time to reflect on what family means and realise that it extends beyond your blood relations, says Chua Mui Hoong.

Indonesian wedding organiser stirs anger for promoting marriages for girls as young as 12

The Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI) has reported Aisha Weddings to the police.

Ox-ymorons and other moo-sings in the Year of the Ox

Can the Metal Ox turn things around? While the odds are staggering, the ox brings hope as it is associated with many positive attributes, says Ho Ai Li.

China pulls BBC World News off air for content 'violation' after Uighur report

The BBC aired a report detailing harrowing accounts of torture and sexual violence against Uighur women.

Huat we will be up to: Film-maker Royston Tan and other local celebs share their plans for CNY

They range from having quiet meals to visiting tourists spots.

No longer life as usual for Singaporeans in Myanmar as escalating protests put some on edge

Since Feb 6, protesters have gathered in the thousands across major cities in Myanmar.

