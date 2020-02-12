Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 12.
Coronavirus: 2 new cases in S'pore including man who works at RWS casino; 2 more discharged bringing total recovered to 9
Meanwhile, two more patients have been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to nine.
Coronavirus: China's Hubei province, epicentre of outbreak, reports 94 new deaths on Feb 11
There have been a further 1,638 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 33,366.
WHO brands coronavirus 'public enemy number one' as it officially names it Covid-19
The UN health agency has warned of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism.
askST: Can the coronavirus be spread through the air?
Readers have asked how the virus could be transmitted without direct prolonged contact with any infected person.
Singapore Airshow opens to smaller crowds, thumping aerobatics
Even though it is open only to trade visitors for now - public days begin this weekend - there was a noticeable drop in attendance at what is billed as Asia's largest aerospace and defence event.
Meth menace, Singapore street names among ST's 6 winners at global design contest
Among ST's awards were two silver medals for story page design, won by interactive graphics journalist Rebecca Pazos, 32, and user interface designer Alyssa Karla Mungcal, 28.
ST Singaporean of the Year: A reminder that the astonishing is often found in the anonymous
The generosity of the mostly unknown nominees of ST award deserves a wider imitation in these strained times of a lurking virus, says Rohit Brijnath.
London judge rejects StanChart robber's bid to stop extradition to Singapore
Canadian David James Roach is accused of robbing Standard Chartered Bank's Holland Village branch of $30,450 on July 7, 2016.
Samsung doubles down on foldable devices, unveils Z Flip and S20 series
The Galaxy Z Flip is the first foldable phone to introduce an ultra-thin glass screen that bends in half.
Safer Internet Day 2020: Be aware of online risks
It all started with a WhatsApp message from a close friend, but it led to Madam Alison Chong losing access to her WhatsApp account for 12 hours last month.