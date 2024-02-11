Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 11, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Avoid black and white views of China and global markets to navigate uncertainties: President Tharman
S’pore’s nursing strength boosted by recruitment of 5,600 nurses
The number of nurses registered in 2023 surpassed the figure seen in the previous year.
Indonesia’s presidential candidates make final plea for votes at election rallies
Mega rallies were held on the last day of 75-day campaigning period, ahead of the election on Feb 14.
Buried under rubble for 3 days after Turkey earthquake, Turkish teen now in S’pore with family
Singapore Red Cross has helped about 1 million survivors of Turkey and Syria earthquakes
The humanitarian organisation has raised about $8 million to support those affected by the disaster.
Dragon-themed drone show lights up Marina Bay waterfront
The 10-minute show will take place on five other days - Feb 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18 - at 8pm.
Motor Mouth: Lower prices on the way, but cars will not be as cheap as they were
High COE prices and increases in taxes for luxury cars are some factors for car prices going up, says Christopher Tan.
India’s Red Sea naval rescues show country wants to be seen as neutral security provider: Analysts
India appears to have also put aside its own regional differences in aiding security in these waters.
A ‘family project’ fuelling the dream of a young Singaporean footballer in Portugal
Tattoos, street signs, artworks: Filipinos devise ways to make ancient Baybayin script cool again
But critics say promoting it could lead to alienation of other regional languages and ethnic scripts in the country.