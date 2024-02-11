Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 11, 2024

Avoid black and white views of China and global markets to navigate uncertainties: President Tharman

He added that China's talent pool is growing, which gives it a formidable advantage.

S’pore’s nursing strength boosted by recruitment of 5,600 nurses

The number of nurses registered in 2023 surpassed the figure seen in the previous year.

Indonesia’s presidential candidates make final plea for votes at election rallies

Mega rallies were held on the last day of 75-day campaigning period, ahead of the election on Feb 14.

Buried under rubble for 3 days after Turkey earthquake, Turkish teen now in S’pore with family

He checked if Singapore had earthquakes before coming here.

Singapore Red Cross has helped about 1 million survivors of Turkey and Syria earthquakes

The humanitarian organisation has raised about $8 million to support those affected by the disaster.

Dragon-themed drone show lights up Marina Bay waterfront

The 10-minute show will take place on five other days - Feb 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18 - at 8pm.

Motor Mouth: Lower prices on the way, but cars will not be as cheap as they were

High COE prices and increases in taxes for luxury cars are some factors for car prices going up, says Christopher Tan.

India’s Red Sea naval rescues show country wants to be seen as neutral security provider: Analysts

India appears to have also put aside its own regional differences in aiding security in these waters.

A ‘family project’ fuelling the dream of a young Singaporean footballer in Portugal

Aymann Aris, 13, is playing in the youth side of SC Salgueiros.

Tattoos, street signs, artworks: Filipinos devise ways to make ancient Baybayin script cool again

But critics say promoting it could lead to alienation of other regional languages and ethnic scripts in the country.

