Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 11

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
US shoots down unidentified ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
An object “roughly the size of a small car” was flying at about 40,000 feet, the White House says.
S’pore Red Cross raises over $1m in two days to help victims of quake in Turkey, Syria
Others are raising funds and relief supplies for victims of the quake, which killed more than 21,000.
SCDF team rescues man from earthquake rubble in south-eastern Turkey
SCDF officers also helped rescued a boy from the rubble of a collapsed building on Wednesday.
Wearing it loud and proud: The Singapore brands making a splash overseas
The brands have evolved with the times, and are now living and breathing examples of purpose, passion and ambition.
From take-off to layoff: Indonesian unicorns not immune to global tech trends
More retrenchments may occur in the next one or two quarters but things will most likely get better.
Small businesses in Indonesia see turnover soar after being digitalised
The digitalisation of shops is also part of the government’s aspiration to build the largest digital economy in South-east Asia.
Taiwan raises fine for bringing in pork products from S’pore following swine fever detection
Bak kwa, sausages, ham, pork floss egg rolls and bak kut teh soup packs are on the list of prohibited items.
High approval for Malaysia’s PM Anwar, but his government lags behind: Survey
LTA trials use of plastic waste to pave roads
The materials will be tested for durability, noise reduction, heat absorption and road roughness.
Valentine’s Day workshops to make crafts and memories
Couples, friends and animal lovers can make meaningful memories together at these V-day workshops.