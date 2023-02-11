Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 11

US shoots down unidentified ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska

An object “roughly the size of a small car” was flying at about 40,000 feet, the White House says.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore Red Cross raises over $1m in two days to help victims of quake in Turkey, Syria

Others are raising funds and relief supplies for victims of the quake, which killed more than 21,000.

READ MORE HERE

SCDF team rescues man from earthquake rubble in south-eastern Turkey

SCDF officers also helped rescued a boy from the rubble of a collapsed building on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

Wearing it loud and proud: The Singapore brands making a splash overseas

The brands have evolved with the times, and are now living and breathing examples of purpose, passion and ambition.

READ MORE HERE

From take-off to layoff: Indonesian unicorns not immune to global tech trends

More retrenchments may occur in the next one or two quarters but things will most likely get better.

READ MORE HERE

Small businesses in Indonesia see turnover soar after being digitalised

The digitalisation of shops is also part of the government’s aspiration to build the largest digital economy in South-east Asia.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan raises fine for bringing in pork products from S’pore following swine fever detection

Bak kwa, sausages, ham, pork floss egg rolls and bak kut teh soup packs are on the list of prohibited items.

READ MORE HERE

High approval for Malaysia’s PM Anwar, but his government lags behind: Survey

Poll results show Mr Anwar’s government is not enjoying a honeymoon period.

READ MORE HERE

LTA trials use of plastic waste to pave roads

The materials will be tested for durability, noise reduction, heat absorption and road roughness.

READ MORE HERE

Valentine’s Day workshops to make crafts and memories

Couples, friends and animal lovers can make meaningful memories together at these V-day workshops.

READ MORE HERE

