Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 11.
Pritam Singh the 'operating brain' behind Raeesah Khan's repeated lie: Report
Panel said it was satisfied that the WP chief had been untruthful in his evidence, under oath, during its hearings.
Committee explains why Pritam's serious misconduct deserves further probe
The lies told by Mr Singh to a parliamentary committee could amount to perjury, the committee's report said.
WP's Dennis Tan calls for higher fine for Raeesah Khan's repeated lie
The Hougang MP voted against the final version of the report during the latest meeting of the parliamentary committee.
Sylvia Lim's notes from WP meeting damaging to Pritam Singh's testimony: COP
COP's final report on Raeesah is not final chapter to long-running saga
Parliament will have to decide if it accepts COP's findings and conclusions, and whether to take up its recommendations.
Japan prolongs quasi-emergency over Tokyo while hoping end is in sight
Prime Minister Kishida says pace of increase in Covid-19 infections was clearly slowing.
Palliative care: Not an act of despair, but a loving way to ease the last journey
Delays in referring patients to palliative care just mean more suffering for them and their caregivers, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Bitter taste of Singaporean chicken curry saga
"Will we one day, when in some other country, order Singaporean curry in a restaurant just for giggles and an ironic social media post?" asks food editor Tan Hsueh Yun.
In Pictures: Sporting action at the Beijing Winter Olympics
Nearly 3,000 athletes from 91 countries and regions are competing in 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven sports.
Singlish spin on Wordle a surprise hit for Singaporean creator
