Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 11

Updated
Published
1 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 11.

Pritam Singh the 'operating brain' behind Raeesah Khan's repeated lie: Report

Panel said it was satisfied that the WP chief had been untruthful in his evidence, under oath, during its hearings.

READ MORE HERE

Committee explains why Pritam's serious misconduct deserves further probe

A parliamentary committee has recommended that former Workers’ Party MP Raeesah Khan be fined and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh be referred to the Public Prosecutor for their roles in lies told by Ms Khan in Parliament in August and October.

The lies told by Mr Singh to a parliamentary committee could amount to perjury, the committee's report said.

READ MORE HERE

WP's Dennis Tan calls for higher fine for Raeesah Khan's repeated lie

The Hougang MP voted against the final version of the report during the latest meeting of the parliamentary committee.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Sylvia Lim's notes from WP meeting damaging to Pritam Singh's testimony: COP

WP chairman voluntarily made the notes available on Dec 13, said the committee.

READ MORE HERE

COP's final report on Raeesah is not final chapter to long-running saga

Parliament will have to decide if it accepts COP's findings and conclusions, and whether to take up its recommendations.

READ MORE HERE

Japan prolongs quasi-emergency over Tokyo while hoping end is in sight

Prime Minister Kishida says pace of increase in Covid-19 infections was clearly slowing.

READ MORE HERE

Palliative care: Not an act of despair, but a loving way to ease the last journey

Delays in referring patients to palliative care just mean more suffering for them and their caregivers, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Bitter taste of Singaporean chicken curry saga

"Will we one day, when in some other country, order Singaporean curry in a restaurant just for giggles and an ironic social media post?" asks food editor Tan Hsueh Yun.

READ MORE HERE

In Pictures: Sporting action at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Nearly 3,000 athletes from 91 countries and regions are competing in 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven sports.

READ MORE HERE

Singlish spin on Wordle a surprise hit for Singaporean creator

Launched publicly on Tuesday, Word-leh has drawn more than 50,000 visitors to date.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top