Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 11.
Over 250,000 have received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine: PM
The whole population is on track to be inoculated this year if supplies come on time, said PM Lee.
Some restaurants penalised for breaching Covid-19 measures say they were unaware of offences
A manager of Zam Zam said different safe distancing ambassadors have told them different things.
Schools modifying or putting on hold outdoor camps after death of ACS(I) student in Safra Yishun accident
Several schools amended their tender documents for programmes in the past week.
More than 1,000 General Practitioner clinics open during the Chinese New Year holidays for those unwell: MOH
Those who develop Covid-19 symptoms should visit a public health preparedness clinic.
Don't let anti-virus efforts go to waste during CNY celebrations
There is the very real possibility that, one day, one case might be missed until a cluster forms.
Enforcement of Covid-19 measures will be stepped up at attractions over CNY weekend
Operating capacity for attractions in Singapore remains capped at 65%.
Democrats focus Trump trial on mob’s threat to his fellow Republicans
New security videos show rioters fighting with police, with some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”.
Insurers moving away from covering hospital bills fully
NTUC Income Integrated Shield Plan policyholders will soon have to pay for part of their hospital bills.
Two masks, snug fit reduces Covid-19 spread, US study shows
It significantly reduces a person's exposure to coronavirus, laboratory experiments show.
22-year-old construction worker staying in Bedok dorm is sole local Covid-19 case
There were also 14 imported cases, taking Singapore's total to 59,747.