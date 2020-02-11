Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 11.

Coronavirus: 2 new cases in S'pore, including Certis officer who had served quarantine orders on 2 who tested positive



Since the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Singapore on Jan 23, 2020, several clusters of patients believed to have been infected via local transmissions have emerged. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The other case is a two-year-old Singaporean girl who was evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore man who had to leave wife in Wuhan is thankful she is back



Business development manager David Cher videocalling his wife and two children. Mr Cher is under quarantine at Aloha Changi resort while his family will stay at Heritage chalet in Changi. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF DAVID CHER



Mr David Cher made no bones that he was crushed when his wife was not allowed to leave with him last month on Singapore's evacuation flight out of Wuhan.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: China's Hubei province reports 103 new deaths, more than 2,000 new cases



Medical workers in protective suits attend to a coronavirus patient at an isolated ward of a designated hospital in Wuhan, on Feb 6, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY



There are a total of 31,728 cases with 974 deaths in Hubei province.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: How disinfectants and hot, humid weather can keep virus away



A group of people having a picnic at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Dec 16, 2019. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



A virus left under the sun could cause it to dry out, causing the membrane to tear.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand's mass shooting survivors recount ordeal as country mourns





A woman laying flowers just outside Terminal 21 mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, which came under siege by a gunman who killed 29 people on Feb 8, 2020. ST PHOTO: HATHAI TECHAKITTERANUN



"My only thought was that I must survive. Hope is what kept us alive."

READ MORE HERE

Budget 2020 to be delivered at 3pm on Feb 18; feedback sessions could be affected by coronavirus outbreak



This year's Budget will be comprehensive, tackling issues from environmental sustainability to helping families cope with rising costs of living and caregiving needs. ST PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN



The Ministry of Finance, Reach and the People's Association said they will keep those interested in the feedback sessions updated on the arrangements on their websites or social media channels.

READ MORE HERE

Police issue warning as fights break out between PMD riders and pedestrians after footpath ban



Since the ban from footpaths, e-scooters can only be ridden on the 440km of cycling paths islandwide. PHOTO: ST FILE



In one case in November, a rider used his belt buckle to hit a 72-year-old man.

READ MORE HERE

Sembcorp to build Singapore's largest floating solar farm covering 45 football fields



The floating solar photovoltaic testbed at Tengeh Reservoir. PHOTO: PUB



The new farm in Tengeh Reservoir in Tuas could generate enough energy to power about 16,000 four-room Housing Board flats.

READ MORE HERE

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho makes history at Oscars: Check out his other films, from Mother to Okja



Bong Joon-ho's Parasite (2019), a satirical take on the class divide, is the first ever Asian film to win the Best Picture award. PHOTO: AFP



Time to check out - or rewatch - his other works.

READ MORE HERE

Career starts to stagnate at age 48, Singapore survey on ageism at work shows



Only 63 per cent of those surveyed felt their workplace "values all employees regardless of age". PHOTO: ST FILE



Only 63 per cent felt their workplace "values all employees regardless of age".

READ MORE HERE