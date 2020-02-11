Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 11.
Coronavirus: 2 new cases in S'pore, including Certis officer who had served quarantine orders on 2 who tested positive
The other case is a two-year-old Singaporean girl who was evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30.
S'pore man who had to leave wife in Wuhan is thankful she is back
Mr David Cher made no bones that he was crushed when his wife was not allowed to leave with him last month on Singapore's evacuation flight out of Wuhan.
Coronavirus: China's Hubei province reports 103 new deaths, more than 2,000 new cases
There are a total of 31,728 cases with 974 deaths in Hubei province.
Coronavirus: How disinfectants and hot, humid weather can keep virus away
A virus left under the sun could cause it to dry out, causing the membrane to tear.
Thailand's mass shooting survivors recount ordeal as country mourns
"My only thought was that I must survive. Hope is what kept us alive."
Budget 2020 to be delivered at 3pm on Feb 18; feedback sessions could be affected by coronavirus outbreak
The Ministry of Finance, Reach and the People's Association said they will keep those interested in the feedback sessions updated on the arrangements on their websites or social media channels.
Police issue warning as fights break out between PMD riders and pedestrians after footpath ban
In one case in November, a rider used his belt buckle to hit a 72-year-old man.
Sembcorp to build Singapore's largest floating solar farm covering 45 football fields
The new farm in Tengeh Reservoir in Tuas could generate enough energy to power about 16,000 four-room Housing Board flats.
Parasite director Bong Joon-ho makes history at Oscars: Check out his other films, from Mother to Okja
Time to check out - or rewatch - his other works.
Career starts to stagnate at age 48, Singapore survey on ageism at work shows
Only 63 per cent felt their workplace "values all employees regardless of age".