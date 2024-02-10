Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 10, 2024

Budget 2024: S’pore businesses, workers and families want help to defray costs, stay productive

Businesses are hoping for a Budget that lays the groundwork for long-term competitiveness.

Transplanted heart allows 30-year-old to shed 9kg load of heart pump-related devices

Ms Kong Xiang Hui’s heart failed in 2012 as a result of a flu-like viral infection. 

Jurong Town residents call for pedestrian crossing at Yuan Ching Road after girl, 12, dies in accident

Residents had alerted authorities about speeding along Yuan Ching Road and the lack of a pedestrian crossing.

Postgraduate degrees are a luxurious expense that parents are not obliged to pay: High Court judge

Justice Choo Han Teck said postgraduate degrees from universities are “not reasonable expenses that their parents are obliged to pay”.

Song, dance and divisive politics take centre stage in Indonesian musical ahead of national vote

The show tells a cautionary tale of how divisive Indonesian politics can be.

Pakistan ex-PMs and bitter rivals Sharif and Khan both claim election win

Nawaz Sharif’s party won the most seats by a single party, but supporters of imprisoned Imran Khan won the most seats overall.

Hottest hongbao for the Year of the Dragon

Designers have pulled out all the stops to commemorate the Year of the Wood Dragon. 

$12m Toto Hong Bao jackpot: Punters can buy tickets from Feb 19, draw to be held on Feb 23

Three winners shared the $12 million jackpot in 2023.

Man taken to hospital after CNY eve altercation at People’s Park Complex

The 29-year-old man reportedly received injuries to his nose after a food court fracas.

Lab-cultivated meat and generative AI: How Singapore’s fatwa institution engages with new issues

A recent gathering in the Republic of renowned Islamic scholars and authorities to discuss the fatwa institution is testimony to this, says the writer.

