Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 10, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Budget 2024: S’pore businesses, workers and families want help to defray costs, stay productive
Businesses are hoping for a Budget that lays the groundwork for long-term competitiveness.
Transplanted heart allows 30-year-old to shed 9kg load of heart pump-related devices
Jurong Town residents call for pedestrian crossing at Yuan Ching Road after girl, 12, dies in accident
Residents had alerted authorities about speeding along Yuan Ching Road and the lack of a pedestrian crossing.
Postgraduate degrees are a luxurious expense that parents are not obliged to pay: High Court judge
Justice Choo Han Teck said postgraduate degrees from universities are “not reasonable expenses that their parents are obliged to pay”.
Song, dance and divisive politics take centre stage in Indonesian musical ahead of national vote
Pakistan ex-PMs and bitter rivals Sharif and Khan both claim election win
Nawaz Sharif’s party won the most seats by a single party, but supporters of imprisoned Imran Khan won the most seats overall.
Hottest hongbao for the Year of the Dragon
$12m Toto Hong Bao jackpot: Punters can buy tickets from Feb 19, draw to be held on Feb 23
Man taken to hospital after CNY eve altercation at People’s Park Complex
The 29-year-old man reportedly received injuries to his nose after a food court fracas.
Lab-cultivated meat and generative AI: How Singapore’s fatwa institution engages with new issues
A recent gathering in the Republic of renowned Islamic scholars and authorities to discuss the fatwa institution is testimony to this, says the writer.