Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 10

S’pore draws record $22.5b in fixed asset investments in 2022 but level will drop this year: EDB
The agency is eyeing high-growth and high-value-added sectors, including advanced manufacturing – in the electronics, healthcare and aerospace sectors – as well as the green and digital economies.
Any time the button is pressed, we will stand up again: DPM Wong as Covid-19 MTF stands down
The Covid-19 task force was set up in January 2020 to coordinate and helm the Government’s crisis response.
Who should take which Covid-19 vaccine and when?
Vaccination will remain Singapore’s first line of defence, even as Covid-19 is now being treated as an endemic disease, and will continue to be given free to those who are eligible for it.
Higher-income earners hit by expensive items; worst of inflation may be over: Analysts
Experts said cost of living remains a concern, especially for middle-income households.
ACS Primary relocation likely to boost demand for Tengah BTO flats, Bukit Batok ECs: Analysts
Rental demand and resale property prices near Barker Road campus could dip slightly after the school relocates, according to market watchers.
Public housing a public good, but long-term concerns need review
Parliament’s debate on HDB flats has cleared the air on affordability. Now it’s time to tackle the lease decay monster and the conundrum around asset price appreciation, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Turkish Embassy in S’pore temporarily stops in-kind donations for quake victims
"This decision aims to reflect our determination to make full use of the incoming donations," the embassy said in a Facebook post.
Turkey earthquake: Teen pulled out alive over 80 hours later
The making of Jokowi’s dynasty with 3 ‘political heirs’
Three members of the Widodo clan are expected to run in the 2024 elections. But to succeed, they will need the support of the head of the Sukarno dynasty, says writer Johannes Nugroho.
Socialite Kim Lim is ‘finally done’ with second husband
Rumours of the marriage breakdown began swirling in June 2022, when netizens noticed that Lim had deleted all Instagram photos of him and that they were no longer following each other.