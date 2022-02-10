Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 10

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 10.

 

360 bus stops to be made senior-friendly by removing steps, improving barrier-free access

Of the bus stops identified, 117 have been prioritised for upgrading as they have steps.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's Mahathir takes lakeside stroll after recovering from 'severe illness'

He walked unaided by the lake in Putrajaya, showing signs of recovery following a prolonged stay in hospital. 

READ MORE HERE

askST: Can Singaporeans travel to Australia?

Travellers will need to be wary of travel and testing rules, which can vary by state.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 outbreaks test Hong Kong's quarantine policy, financial hub status

Its system of quarantine is under tremendous pressure as infections spread like wildfire. 

READ MORE HERE

Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists

Almost all of its few pandemic restrictions will be scrapped and most testing for Covid-19 will be stopped.

READ MORE HERE

New local Covid-19 cases in Singapore drop to 10,175; patients hospitalised increase to 1,205

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 2.0, up from 1.69 the day before.

READ MORE HERE

Ice panda souvenirs snapped up in China as Olympic fever takes hold

Olympic organisers are fighting a grey market where figurines are going for more than 15 times its retail price.

READ MORE HERE

Keppel starts arbitration proceedings against SPH over dispute linked to acquisition bid

SPH says it will "vigorously defend its position in the appropriate forum".

READ MORE HERE

Tech head jailed 10 days for 'amateurish' attempt to film female colleagues in toilet

He used Blu Tack and Scotch tape to fix a black camera with rainbow stripes to a white ceiling.

READ MORE HERE

30 years of Hong Kong's Four Heavenly Kings

Three decades on, Jacky Cheung, Andy Lau, Aaron Kwok and Leon Lai still reign supreme.

READ MORE HERE

