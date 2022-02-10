Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 10.
360 bus stops to be made senior-friendly by removing steps, improving barrier-free access
Of the bus stops identified, 117 have been prioritised for upgrading as they have steps.
Malaysia's Mahathir takes lakeside stroll after recovering from 'severe illness'
He walked unaided by the lake in Putrajaya, showing signs of recovery following a prolonged stay in hospital.
askST: Can Singaporeans travel to Australia?
Travellers will need to be wary of travel and testing rules, which can vary by state.
Covid-19 outbreaks test Hong Kong's quarantine policy, financial hub status
Its system of quarantine is under tremendous pressure as infections spread like wildfire.
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists
Almost all of its few pandemic restrictions will be scrapped and most testing for Covid-19 will be stopped.
New local Covid-19 cases in Singapore drop to 10,175; patients hospitalised increase to 1,205
Ice panda souvenirs snapped up in China as Olympic fever takes hold
Olympic organisers are fighting a grey market where figurines are going for more than 15 times its retail price.
Keppel starts arbitration proceedings against SPH over dispute linked to acquisition bid
Tech head jailed 10 days for 'amateurish' attempt to film female colleagues in toilet
He used Blu Tack and Scotch tape to fix a black camera with rainbow stripes to a white ceiling.
30 years of Hong Kong's Four Heavenly Kings
Three decades on, Jacky Cheung, Andy Lau, Aaron Kwok and Leon Lai still reign supreme.
