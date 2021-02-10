Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 10.

ST interview with WEF founder Klaus Schwab: S'pore meeting will come as world readies for reset

Focus will be on global issues such as climate change and economic recovery.

READ MORE HERE

US Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial

The Senate voted 56-44 to proceed with the trial, with 6 Republicans joining Democratic lawmakers.

READ MORE HERE

Temasek's transformation under Ho Ching into more than a global investment giant

Under Ms Ho, Temasek became increasingly transparent.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

4 hurt, including 1 critical, after Myanmar police fire rubber bullets, tear gas to disperse protest

Police also raided the Yangon headquarters of the NLD party.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Airlines stewardess is fifth person on flight from UAE to test positive for Covid-19

4 other passengers were confirmed positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

READ MORE HERE

WHO official leading Wuhan Covid-19 probe says lab leak extremely unlikely

Studies on whether virus could have made the jump to humans from frozen animal products was needed.

READ MORE HERE

Bats carrying coronaviruses closely related to the one that causes Covid-19 found outside China

The pandemic may not necessarily have originated in China, say scientists in a new study.

READ MORE HERE

Bitcoin soars towards US$50,000 as Tesla takes it mainstream

The most popular cryptocurrency has gained 1,150% since its March 2020 lows.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore PR who represented Malaysia in SEA Games jailed for defaulting on NS obligations

Lim Ching Hwang failed to report for his enlistment in November 2015.

READ MORE HERE

Playing it safe this CNY: No steamboat, no lohei, more hygienic practices

Families adopt different eating habits this festive season to keep themselves safe.

READ MORE HERE