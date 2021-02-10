Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 10.
ST interview with WEF founder Klaus Schwab: S'pore meeting will come as world readies for reset
Focus will be on global issues such as climate change and economic recovery.
US Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
The Senate voted 56-44 to proceed with the trial, with 6 Republicans joining Democratic lawmakers.
Temasek's transformation under Ho Ching into more than a global investment giant
Under Ms Ho, Temasek became increasingly transparent.
4 hurt, including 1 critical, after Myanmar police fire rubber bullets, tear gas to disperse protest
Police also raided the Yangon headquarters of the NLD party.
Singapore Airlines stewardess is fifth person on flight from UAE to test positive for Covid-19
4 other passengers were confirmed positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.
WHO official leading Wuhan Covid-19 probe says lab leak extremely unlikely
Studies on whether virus could have made the jump to humans from frozen animal products was needed.
Bats carrying coronaviruses closely related to the one that causes Covid-19 found outside China
The pandemic may not necessarily have originated in China, say scientists in a new study.
Bitcoin soars towards US$50,000 as Tesla takes it mainstream
The most popular cryptocurrency has gained 1,150% since its March 2020 lows.
Singapore PR who represented Malaysia in SEA Games jailed for defaulting on NS obligations
Lim Ching Hwang failed to report for his enlistment in November 2015.
Playing it safe this CNY: No steamboat, no lohei, more hygienic practices
Families adopt different eating habits this festive season to keep themselves safe.