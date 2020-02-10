Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 10.
3 new coronavirus cases in S'pore, including 71-year-old grandfather; 4 more recovered, 6 in critical condition in ICU
A 71-year-old grandfather and a Bangladeshi worker are among three new coronavirus cases confirmed here on Sunday.
Coronavirus: China's Hubei province reports 91 new deaths, over 2,600 new cases
A total of 681 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.
Coronavirus in Singapore: Of the 43 cases so far, 26 are male, 17 female; local cases now exceed imported ones
In the past week, local transmissions started appearing and now exceed imported ones.
Coronavirus: Should you wear a mask?
Is washing your hands more important than wearing a mask?
Coronavirus: Two of five patients who attended Paya Lebar church were not known to the church
They are believed to be a couple, both 56, who are Chinese nationals from Wuhan.
Coronavirus: Singapore bans 4 work pass holders, suspends privileges of 6 employers over leave of absence breach
The work pass holders were caught working during their 14-day leave of absence period.
Coronavirus: Calmer mood at some supermarkets on Sunday, shelves restocked
Lines were not as long as they had been over the weekend, and there were hardly any crowds at certain outlets.
Thai mall shooting survivors tracked killer via CCTV
Details shared over messaging apps may have saved the lives of many survivors.
Half of all new two-room flexi flats bought by seniors, 40-year lease most popular: HDB
Only 179 buyers chose to go with the shortest lease of 15 years.
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
These bring the total number of incidents reported in the Singapore Strait since the start of this year to six.