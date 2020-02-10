Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 10.

3 new coronavirus cases in S'pore, including 71-year-old grandfather; 4 more recovered, 6 in critical condition in ICU





The Ministry of Health reported that the total number of people confirmed to have the coronavirus rose to 43, on Feb 9, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



A 71-year-old grandfather and a Bangladeshi worker are among three new coronavirus cases confirmed here on Sunday.

Coronavirus: China's Hubei province reports 91 new deaths, over 2,600 new cases





A photo taken on Feb 6, 2020 shows a nurse working in the isolation ward for coronavirus patients in a hospital in Wuhan, China. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



A total of 681 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.

Coronavirus in Singapore: Of the 43 cases so far, 26 are male, 17 female; local cases now exceed imported ones





People wearing masks around the premises of National Centre for Infectious Diseases, on Jan 28, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



In the past week, local transmissions started appearing and now exceed imported ones.

Coronavirus: Should you wear a mask?



An elderly commuter wears a mask at Pasir Ris MRT Station on Feb 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Is washing your hands more important than wearing a mask?

Coronavirus: Two of five patients who attended Paya Lebar church were not known to the church





The Life Church and Missions along Paya Lebar Road. The church was identified as a possible new cluster of patients infected with the coronavirus. ST PHOTO: AUDREY TAN



They are believed to be a couple, both 56, who are Chinese nationals from Wuhan.

Coronavirus: Singapore bans 4 work pass holders, suspends privileges of 6 employers over leave of absence breach





Staff at Changi Airport Terminal 3 using a thermal scanner to screen passengers disembarking. Singapore has repatriated four work pass holders for breaching their leave of absence requirements, and has also suspended the work pass privileges of six employers. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The work pass holders were caught working during their 14-day leave of absence period.

Coronavirus: Calmer mood at some supermarkets on Sunday, shelves restocked





Staff at Sheng Siong Loyang Point restocking shelves on Feb 9, 2020. ST PHOTO: AUDREY TAN



Lines were not as long as they had been over the weekend, and there were hardly any crowds at certain outlets.

Thai mall shooting survivors tracked killer via CCTV



Thai forensic police officers inspecting evidence at the scene of a mass shooting outside the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, on Feb 9, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Details shared over messaging apps may have saved the lives of many survivors.

Half of all new two-room flexi flats bought by seniors, 40-year lease most popular: HDB





HDB offered about 28,900 units of the two-room flexi flats between the first November 2015 sales exercise and 31 Dec last year. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Only 179 buyers chose to go with the shortest lease of 15 years.

Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning





Container ships moored off the Singapore Strait on July 26, 2019. Two ships in the Strait were attacked by pirates early on Feb 9, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



These bring the total number of incidents reported in the Singapore Strait since the start of this year to six.

