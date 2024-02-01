Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 1, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Workplace deaths in Singapore down 22% in 2023
The workplace fatality rate also fell below the 1 per 100,000 worker mark for the first time since 2020.
Job hopping in S'pore at its lowest in 6 years as it’s harder to get new post
The chances of landing a new post have dimmed due to the weaker economic environment, despite a tight labour market.
Public transport ridership hit 93.5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023
Malaysian Cabinet discussed Najib pardon bid but has no say in outcome: Home Minister
It will be at the discretion of the Pardons Board to announce its decision, the minister said.
US Fed holds key rate steady, says more ‘confidence’ needed on inflation front before cuts can start
The US central bank’s latest policy statement gave no hint that a rate cut is imminent.
Untreated ‘lao hua yan’ a major public health concern in rapidly ageing Singapore
Studies suggest onset can be earlier, in one's 30s, with increased screen time a possible cause.
China to purge disgraced Central Committee members
Roast meat and seafood suppliers fined over food safety lapses; directors penalised
Hai's Roasted Meat Supplier and Golden Ocean Seafood were fined more than $20,000 each.
Tengah residents welcome new bus stops, hope for more bus services
But residents have to wait up to 20 minutes for buses, particularly during non-peak periods.