Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 1, 2024

Workplace deaths in Singapore down 22% in 2023

The workplace fatality rate also fell below the 1 per 100,000 worker mark for the first time since 2020.

Job hopping in S'pore at its lowest in 6 years as it’s harder to get new post

The chances of landing a new post have dimmed due to the weaker economic environment, despite a tight labour market.

Public transport ridership hit 93.5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023

On average, there were 7.19 million bus and train rides each day in 2023.

Malaysian Cabinet discussed Najib pardon bid but has no say in outcome: Home Minister

It will be at the discretion of the Pardons Board to announce its decision, the minister said.

US Fed holds key rate steady, says more ‘confidence’ needed on inflation front before cuts can start

The US central bank’s latest policy statement gave no hint that a rate cut is imminent.

Untreated ‘lao hua yan’ a major public health concern in rapidly ageing Singapore

Studies suggest onset can be earlier, in one's 30s, with increased screen time a possible cause.

China to purge disgraced Central Committee members

These officials were removed from their government positions in 2023.

Roast meat and seafood suppliers fined over food safety lapses; directors penalised

Hai's Roasted Meat Supplier and Golden Ocean Seafood were fined more than $20,000 each.

Tengah residents welcome new bus stops, hope for more bus services

But residents have to wait up to 20 minutes for buses, particularly during non-peak periods.

Dragon hunting: Six Insta-worthy spots to slay that dragon shot for Chinese New Year

Here are a few spots around the island for a festive Chinese New Year photo shoot.

