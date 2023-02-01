Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 1

Updated
Published
31 min ago

53 Nanyang Primary pupils, 2 staff members down with acute respiratory symptoms; none has Covid-19: MOH

Two pupils were hospitalised but have since been discharged.

READ MORE HERE

3-hour transit in S’pore turns into 3 days of anxiety for passenger stranded after Auckland flood

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the airline is working around the clock to rebook flights for affected passengers.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore to buy electricity from Malaysia for first time from second half of 2023

The 100MW imported will be enough to power about 144,000 four-room HDB flats for a year.

READ MORE HERE

Man rejected by woman who wanted only to be friends sues her for $3m over ‘trauma’

They met in 2016 and became friends over time.

READ MORE HERE

Meet the people protecting one of Singapore’s rarest tree species

A team from NParks is going to great heights to give the Sindora velutina species a leg-up.

READ MORE HERE

Giving way to an ambulance using siren must always be a priority

Drivers here need a greater appreciation of the life and death stakes involved, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

First glass recycling plant set up in Singapore

It will divert large amounts of glass waste from the Semakau landfill, which is estimated to fill up by 2035.

READ MORE HERE

The rocky road to raising low-end pay scales

The roll-out of the Progressive Wage Model spells great promise, but also challenges, writes associate editor Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Up close with Singaporean photographer Chua Soo Bin in his exhibition and biography

The 90-year-old Cultural Medallion recipient talks about his life and career, and also gives an insight into his philosophy on art. “You draw a pretty girl, it’s just a pretty girl. Where’s the meaning?”

READ MORE HERE

Ticket holders of cancelled Siloso beach party file police reports after failing to get refund

Prices were at $88 for the party pass, and $128 and $168 for VIP passes.

READ MORE HERE

