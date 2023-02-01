Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 1

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
53 Nanyang Primary pupils, 2 staff members down with acute respiratory symptoms; none has Covid-19: MOH
3-hour transit in S’pore turns into 3 days of anxiety for passenger stranded after Auckland flood
Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the airline is working around the clock to rebook flights for affected passengers.
S’pore to buy electricity from Malaysia for first time from second half of 2023
The 100MW imported will be enough to power about 144,000 four-room HDB flats for a year.
Man rejected by woman who wanted only to be friends sues her for $3m over ‘trauma’
Meet the people protecting one of Singapore’s rarest tree species
A team from NParks is going to great heights to give the Sindora velutina species a leg-up.
Giving way to an ambulance using siren must always be a priority
Drivers here need a greater appreciation of the life and death stakes involved, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.
First glass recycling plant set up in Singapore
It will divert large amounts of glass waste from the Semakau landfill, which is estimated to fill up by 2035.
The rocky road to raising low-end pay scales
The roll-out of the Progressive Wage Model spells great promise, but also challenges, writes associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Up close with Singaporean photographer Chua Soo Bin in his exhibition and biography
The 90-year-old Cultural Medallion recipient talks about his life and career, and also gives an insight into his philosophy on art. “You draw a pretty girl, it’s just a pretty girl. Where’s the meaning?”