Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 1

Updated
Published
17 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 1.

S'pore authorities to study manpower trends, transformation in hotel sector amid labour crunch

The study will identify roles likely to be disrupted or disappear, and map out ways for workers to upskill. 

Complaints against renovation contractors rose by almost 50% last year from 2020: Case

The industry saw 1,300 complaints last year, up from 869 in 2020.

British PM Johnson vows changes after lockdown parties report condemns leadership failures

"I want to say sorry. I get it and I will fix it," Mr Johnson told Parliament.

MOE to enhance safe delivery of Outdoor Adventure Learning activities

High-element incident at Safra Yishun in February 2021 resulted in death of 15-year-old student.

39-year-old celebrates CNY with new lease of life after heart surgery

Mr Png Zhijie was the first trial patient of a newly invented heart surgery system.

759 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in S'pore; 4,241 community cases

One person died from Covid-19, MOH added.

Covid-19 restrictions eased for CNY in Malaysia; authorities keeping an eye out for rule breakers

Under the rules, open houses are banned but people can attend reunion dinners, dine out and enter places of worship.

'Kidnapped' man turns out to be scam victim instructed to isolate in S'pore hotel room

The police found that the victim and his family had transferred more than $560,000 to scammers impersonating officials from China.

Motorcycle COEs, which hit an all-time record of $10k, look set to stay high for some time

Cash-strapped buyers looking for a motorbike to do deliveries will find it harder to get one.

Paella in a pandemic: 35 days in Spain and Portugal with two kids

ST's Louisa Lim says travelling with kids during winter and in the face of Omicron has taught her not to fear the unknown.

