Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 1.
S'pore authorities to study manpower trends, transformation in hotel sector amid labour crunch
The study will identify roles likely to be disrupted or disappear, and map out ways for workers to upskill.
Complaints against renovation contractors rose by almost 50% last year from 2020: Case
British PM Johnson vows changes after lockdown parties report condemns leadership failures
MOE to enhance safe delivery of Outdoor Adventure Learning activities
High-element incident at Safra Yishun in February 2021 resulted in death of 15-year-old student.
39-year-old celebrates CNY with new lease of life after heart surgery
759 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in S'pore; 4,241 community cases
Covid-19 restrictions eased for CNY in Malaysia; authorities keeping an eye out for rule breakers
Under the rules, open houses are banned but people can attend reunion dinners, dine out and enter places of worship.
'Kidnapped' man turns out to be scam victim instructed to isolate in S'pore hotel room
The police found that the victim and his family had transferred more than $560,000 to scammers impersonating officials from China.
Motorcycle COEs, which hit an all-time record of $10k, look set to stay high for some time
Cash-strapped buyers looking for a motorbike to do deliveries will find it harder to get one.
Paella in a pandemic: 35 days in Spain and Portugal with two kids
ST's Louisa Lim says travelling with kids during winter and in the face of Omicron has taught her not to fear the unknown.