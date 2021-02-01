Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 1.
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior party figures detained, says ruling party spokesman
The move comes after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military.
Bankruptcy cases in Singapore at 5-year low amid Covid-19 relief measures
Number of those made bankrupt fell over 40% last year, but could rise as measures wind down.
42 firms in Singapore fined for breaching Covid-19 safety rules
Common violations include asking employees to report to the office although they could work from home.
askST: Why you need to get your Covid-19 shots
What are the benefits of getting vaccinated early?
Woman warded after Covid-19 vaccine: SGH says no evidence symptoms are side effects
Charlene Lin said that she had felt dizzy after taking the vaccine and suffered weakness in her legs.
How Singapore picked its Covid-19 vaccines
The Republic has been cautious, and talks are on for more in case of delays, need for booster shots
36-year-old PR preparing to depart for India among imported Covid-19 cases
A total of 29 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 59,536.
A muted Chinese New Year in the region
Governments have restricted inter-district travel, cancelled or postponed market fairs.
The 'battle royale' over GameStop will continue to overhang the market
But many strategists see the correction as healthy and overdue.
'I couldn't eat, couldn't sleep': Man loses $50,000 in investment scam
He was one of more than 200 who found out they had fallen prey to scams after a police operation.