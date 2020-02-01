Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 1

Wuhan virus: First Singaporean case confirmed; she was on Scoot flight from Wuhan



Passengers boarding a Scoot flight from Wuhan to Singapore on Jan 30, 2020. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS



The 47-year-old woman was among three new cases confirmed on Friday, bringing the total number of infections here to 16.

Wuhan virus: China death toll rises to 258 with 45 new fatalities



A security guard checks the temperature of a woman at the entrance to a park in Beijing on Jan 31, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Newly confirmed cases in Hubei continued to grow at a steady pace, with another 1,347 people infected.

Brexit at last: Britain leaves the EU for an uncertain future



A man checks his watch a few minutes before Britain leaves the EU on Brexit day in London on Jan 31, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron cast Brexit as a sad moment that was a turning point for Europe.

US Senate blocks witnesses in impeachment trial, sets path to Trump acquittal



With 67 votes needed to convict US President Donald Trump in the GOP-led chamber, he is expect to be easily acquitted. PHOTO: REUTERS



The 51-49 vote, one of the most consequential of the trial, fell mostly along party lines.

Wuhan virus: Why it is still safe to attend events with large crowds



A crowd at Funan mall in City hall in a photo taken on June 28, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



People who are at risk of catching the virus from a confirmed case are those who had spent at least 30 minutes within 2m of the sick person.

Wuhan virus: Mask distribution to begin on Saturday at 200 RC centres, residents urged to check where and when



Posters put up at the HDB lift lobbies informing residents about the mask collection point at Kampong Glam Beach Road RC on Jan 31, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Collection times will be staggered according to groups of housing blocks to prevent long queues from forming.

Wuhan virus: Scoot to suspend all flights between Singapore and China from Feb 8



Scoot stepped up its precautionary measures in line with those announced by the Government on Jan 31, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Scoot currently operates 100 weekly flights to 18 points in China, excluding Wuhan.

Wuhan virus: Singaporean husband evacuated home, but wife, infant son stranded in China



The Chinese authorities announced a lockdown of Wuhan early on Jan 23, shutting down its airport, train stations and public transport. PHOTO: REUTERS



When Ms H left Singapore for Wuhan, she had seen it as a special Chinese New Year reunion with her extended family there.

Warm weather with some showers expected in first two weeks of February



The warm conditions expected during this period will mean the daily temperature on most days is expected to be between 24 deg C and 34 deg C. PHOTO: REUTERS



Daily temperature on most days is expected to be between 24 deg C and 34 deg C.

2 weeks' jail for man who attempted to record videos of women in toilet during funeral service



A posed photo of a man using a phone. Chua Jia Cheng set his mobile phone camera to the recording mode and placed it under a cupboard in the guest bathroom of the older man's home. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE



Chua Jia Cheng was helping out at a funeral service organised by a 44-year-old man.

