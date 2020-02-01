Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 1
Wuhan virus: First Singaporean case confirmed; she was on Scoot flight from Wuhan
The 47-year-old woman was among three new cases confirmed on Friday, bringing the total number of infections here to 16.
Wuhan virus: China death toll rises to 258 with 45 new fatalities
Newly confirmed cases in Hubei continued to grow at a steady pace, with another 1,347 people infected.
Brexit at last: Britain leaves the EU for an uncertain future
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron cast Brexit as a sad moment that was a turning point for Europe.
US Senate blocks witnesses in impeachment trial, sets path to Trump acquittal
The 51-49 vote, one of the most consequential of the trial, fell mostly along party lines.
Wuhan virus: Why it is still safe to attend events with large crowds
People who are at risk of catching the virus from a confirmed case are those who had spent at least 30 minutes within 2m of the sick person.
Wuhan virus: Mask distribution to begin on Saturday at 200 RC centres, residents urged to check where and when
Collection times will be staggered according to groups of housing blocks to prevent long queues from forming.
Wuhan virus: Scoot to suspend all flights between Singapore and China from Feb 8
Scoot currently operates 100 weekly flights to 18 points in China, excluding Wuhan.
Wuhan virus: Singaporean husband evacuated home, but wife, infant son stranded in China
When Ms H left Singapore for Wuhan, she had seen it as a special Chinese New Year reunion with her extended family there.
Warm weather with some showers expected in first two weeks of February
Daily temperature on most days is expected to be between 24 deg C and 34 deg C.
2 weeks' jail for man who attempted to record videos of women in toilet during funeral service
Chua Jia Cheng was helping out at a funeral service organised by a 44-year-old man.