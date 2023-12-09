Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 9, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore to keep finding ways to add value to China, says DPM Lawrence Wong
Despite China’s economic headwinds, there are still “tremendous opportunities” for both sides to work together, he said.
New 30-day visa-free regime with China a ‘plus’ for Singapore: DPM Lawrence Wong
Stronger people-to-people exchanges will provide a better foundation for cooperation, he said.
My last JCBC? Let’s not speculate: DPM Lawrence Wong
Mr Wong urged against speculation, pointing out that the timeline of the leadership transition has yet to be nailed down.
US blocks UN Security Council demand for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
The US and Israel oppose a ceasefire because they believe it would only benefit Hamas.
From cooking classes to physio: Services you might not know exist at your local polyclinic
Since the first polyclinic opened in 1963, the range of services available has evolved with the needs of the growing population.
Primary healthcare no longer just treats the sick, but also keeps people healthy
Polyclinics are evolving to become the first port of call to help you stay healthy and connected to the community.
Public EV charging likely to get costlier for drivers as new rules drive up costs, say operators
Myanmar junta revokes passports held by some citizens who are Singapore PRs
One affected Myanmar national in Singapore said she believes she is targeted because of her political views.
Grab driver who was director of 46 companies fined $28k after failing to supervise them
The man, who received more than $57,000 for being a director of the firms, admitted to 7 charges under the Companies Act.
Trending in Shaolin: China’s gongfu monks draw fans online but also raise eyebrows
While warrior monks with an online following have broadened the reach of Shaolin, some question if it is fitting for them to embrace the Internet.