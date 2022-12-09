Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 9.

19-year-old firefighter dies after falling unconscious while putting out blaze at Henderson Rd flat

"The NSF firefighter was part of the first response crew for this fire incident, and was bravely carrying out his mission of protecting and saving lives and property,” SCDF said.

Chinese eye travel again but fear a Covid-19 surge

Travel platforms are seeing a surge in the number of searches and bookings for trips.

China’s decision not to import mRNA vaccines leaves it in a bind

With China shifting away from its zero-Covid approach, experts say it is now too late to import mRNA vaccines, writes China correspondent Danson Cheong.

MAS proposal to raise e-wallet limits could ease hassle for users curtailed by spending caps

MAS concluded a public consultation on the proposal to raise the daily stock cap to $20,000, and the annual flow cap to $100,000 last month.

After flipping the table in 2018, Malaysia’s PH treats project rollbacks with caution

Concerns linger over political and economic stability, amid the prospect of witch hunts and reviews of key projects, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

US basketball star Brittney Griner traded for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in prisoner swop

Griner arrived in Abu Dhabi by private plane from Moscow after her release, as Bout came in on another private plane from Washington after being released by US authorities.

Meet the Singaporeans at the heart of Qatar 2022’s match-day operations

Nazreen Banu oversees pre-game entertainment at a stadium, Mohamed Bashir is part of security detail at another.

33 months’ jail for woman who tricked friends into paying over $196k for luxury goods

She took orders and accepted payment for items she knew she was not going to deliver.

Chess: S’pore’s Tin Jingyao finishes second in Elllobregat Open in Barcelona

He had posted a stunning 1-0 victory over American grandmaster Hans Niemann in the 7th round.

Singapore’s first museum just for children opens near Fort Canning

The museum in Coleman Street features interactive elements that allow children to get hands-on with exhibits.

