Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 9, 2021.

Saliva ART developed by S'pore scientists just as accurate as PCR tests, results in 15 minutes



PHOTO: DUKE-NUS



The test kit may be able to hit the market in as soon as three months.

READ MORE HERE

What happens if I am unvaccinated and need treatment for Covid-19?



PHOTO: ST FILE



Those who are unvaccinated "by choice" now have to pay for their own treatment.

READ MORE HERE

China eyes anti-Covid-19 oral drug to boost image, reopen borders



PHOTO: REUTERS



The stakes are high for China in the race against the US to develop antiviral drugs and vaccines.

READ MORE HERE

Recovery on horizon for S'pore firms amid Covid-19 pandemic: SBF survey



PHOTO: ST FILE



Manpower cost is the main challenge, followed by demand uncertainty and travel restrictions.

READ MORE HERE

Straw poll finds S'poreans not confident of their skills; business leaders say it's a good sign



PHOTO: ST FILE



Results show workers are not complacent and are open to upgrading, the leaders say.

READ MORE HERE

China-US competition for talent hots up



PHOTO: REUTERS



In the race for tech supremacy, China is overtaking the US in some aspects. But China is also hampered by some challenges, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.

READ MORE HERE

India armed forces chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash



PHOTO: _AAQUIBGULL/TWITTER



Only one of the 14 people on board survived and was in hospital with injuries.

READ MORE HERE

COE cost for smaller cars hits six-year high



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The premium for smaller cars is $57,010, a 3.7 per cent increase from $55,001 at the last tender.

READ MORE HERE

Suzuki Cup: Two wins from two for S'pore after narrow 2-1 victory over Philippines



ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The Lions play Timor-Leste in their 3rd Group A match on Tuesday before taking on Thailand.

READ MORE HERE

Table tennis: S'pore in line to host Grand Smash tournament in March 2022



PHOTO: AFP



The other locations being considered are China and Europe.

READ MORE HERE