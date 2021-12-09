Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 9, 2021.
Saliva ART developed by S'pore scientists just as accurate as PCR tests, results in 15 minutes
The test kit may be able to hit the market in as soon as three months.
What happens if I am unvaccinated and need treatment for Covid-19?
Those who are unvaccinated "by choice" now have to pay for their own treatment.
China eyes anti-Covid-19 oral drug to boost image, reopen borders
The stakes are high for China in the race against the US to develop antiviral drugs and vaccines.
Recovery on horizon for S'pore firms amid Covid-19 pandemic: SBF survey
Manpower cost is the main challenge, followed by demand uncertainty and travel restrictions.
Straw poll finds S'poreans not confident of their skills; business leaders say it's a good sign
Results show workers are not complacent and are open to upgrading, the leaders say.
China-US competition for talent hots up
In the race for tech supremacy, China is overtaking the US in some aspects. But China is also hampered by some challenges, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.
India armed forces chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash
Only one of the 14 people on board survived and was in hospital with injuries.
COE cost for smaller cars hits six-year high
The premium for smaller cars is $57,010, a 3.7 per cent increase from $55,001 at the last tender.
Suzuki Cup: Two wins from two for S'pore after narrow 2-1 victory over Philippines
The Lions play Timor-Leste in their 3rd Group A match on Tuesday before taking on Thailand.
Table tennis: S'pore in line to host Grand Smash tournament in March 2022
The other locations being considered are China and Europe.