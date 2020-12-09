Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 9.
Suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere, ship returns to Singapore mid-sail
Guests have been told to remain in their rooms for the journey back.
3 bars and pubs to reopen for 2 months under nightlife sector pilot
Strict measures will be in place, such as no live music and dancing.
Singapore and China lay groundwork towards post-Covid-19 world with new agreements
DPM Heng Swee Keat identified connectivity, digitalisation and sustainable development as increasingly critical areas for collaboration.
Body of missing 41-year-old snorkeller found near Sisters' Island
The man's wife said he had planned to snorkel for 30 minutes.
Hosting WEF 'a feather in the cap' for Singapore: Experts
The tourism and events sectors are expected to get a boost from the meeting.
Children of divorced parents earn less than peers from intact families, more likely to be divorced: MSF study
The study of more than 100,000 S'poreans found that their parents' divorce has a long-lasting toll on their lives.
Changi Airport seeks to be hub for distribution of Covid-19 vaccine to the region
Singapore's air connectivity and ability to store shipments at low temperatures puts it in a good position for the task.
3 children hospitalised after outbreak of salmonella and stomach flu at Newton pre-school
There were four cases of salmonella and 18 cases of stomach flu.
17-year-old Singaporean returning from the United Kingdom among 12 new Covid-19 cases
All 12 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.
Dreaming of a green Christmas: Plant-based meats may be greener but are they healthier?
Dietitians say people should be wary of the nutrition content in plant-based meat.