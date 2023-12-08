Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 8, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Kusu Island fully powered by solar energy, with Pulau Hantu to follow suit
Electricity comes from a system of solar panels and battery backup, and water is treated at a desalination plant.
From food security to ‘therapeutic gardens’: Singapore, China sign over 20 MOUs
New EV chargers bought from Dec 8 must be registered before use under new law
LTA said the law will ensure the provision of reliable EV charging services and expand the network of accessible charging infrastructure.
Alleged molestation of toddler: Parents pressing pre-school to explain delay in reporting incident
Several parents, who have children in the pre-school, had allegedly voiced concerns to the pre-school.
Some shops run out of ART kits as number of Covid-19 cases rises
Covid-19 cases doubled to 22,094 in the week of Nov 19 to 25 from the week before, MOH estimates.
Our data problems are getting harder to ignore
ST investigates the environmental impact of our global data demand and what’s being done to minimise it.
Little India riot: The page in that chapter we must continue to spotlight
Amid fear, the courage to push back against xenophobia was pivotal in the crisis and for our future, says Mubin Saadat.
Singapore signs free trade deal with four-nation Latin American bloc to boost trade, investment
The deal with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay is Singapore’s first trade pact with these states.
All signs point to Trump as Republican presidential nominee, but it ain’t over till it’s over
Despite skipping all four Republican presidential debates, Trump’s hold over party voters has only grown.
Close to two-thirds of home owners with Sibor mortgages yet to switch as deadline looms
ABS said around 30,000 Sibor-based home loan borrowers have switched to alternative packages.