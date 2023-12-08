Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 8, 2023

Updated
Published
47 min ago

Kusu Island fully powered by solar energy, with Pulau Hantu to follow suit

Electricity comes from a system of solar panels and battery backup, and water is treated at a desalination plant.

From food security to ‘therapeutic gardens’: Singapore, China sign over 20 MOUs

Agreements were inked at the 19th Joint Council on Bilateral Cooperation.

New EV chargers bought from Dec 8 must be registered before use under new law

LTA said the law will ensure the provision of reliable EV charging services and expand the network of accessible charging infrastructure.

Alleged molestation of toddler: Parents pressing pre-school to explain delay in reporting incident

Several parents, who have children in the pre-school, had allegedly voiced concerns to the pre-school.

Some shops run out of ART kits as number of Covid-19 cases rises

Covid-19 cases doubled to 22,094 in the week of Nov 19 to 25 from the week before, MOH estimates.

Our data problems are getting harder to ignore

ST investigates the environmental impact of our global data demand and what’s being done to minimise it.

Little India riot: The page in that chapter we must continue to spotlight

Amid fear, the courage to push back against xenophobia was pivotal in the crisis and for our future, says Mubin Saadat.

Singapore signs free trade deal with four-nation Latin American bloc to boost trade, investment

The deal with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay is Singapore’s first trade pact with these states.

All signs point to Trump as Republican presidential nominee, but it ain’t over till it’s over

Despite skipping all four Republican presidential debates, Trump’s hold over party voters has only grown.

Close to two-thirds of home owners with Sibor mortgages yet to switch as deadline looms

ABS said around 30,000 Sibor-based home loan borrowers have switched to alternative packages.

