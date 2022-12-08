Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 8.
Significant easing of curbs nationwide spells end to China’s zero-Covid policy
Searches for flights on China’s biggest travel platform CTrip jumped 160 per cent on news of the relaxation, especially for the Chinese New Year period in late January, reported Chinese media.
Beijing residents wary amid rapid easing of Covid-19 curbs
“The rules have changed, so suddenly we’re not sure what might come next,” said a Singaporean living in Beijing.
Universities must respond to trends, like demand for lifelong learning: DPM Heng
Even though universities play a key role, there are also other important pathways for individuals to develop their potential, he noted.
Some of NUS master’s degrees to be entirely self-funded
It would be able to charge tuition fees comparable to those billed by overseas institutions, and this would then be a revenue source.
Buying a new car? Expect to pay more with vehicle registration fee rising by 59% from $220 to $350
25 fees and charges will rise from Dec 19, including for COE transfers, vehicle-type approvals and vehicle-recall notifications.
Malaysia’s PN wins Padang Serai parliament ward
With the win in what was considered to be a stronghold of PM Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan, PN added one more ward to its 74 seats in the 222-strong federal Parliament.
Badminton: Loh Kean Yew wins on BWF Tour Finals debut
He beat Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen 21-15, 21-17 at the Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok. But the 25-year-old insisted his victory was tougher than it looked.
Beyond aviation, India has more to offer Singapore as engine of growth
The SIA-Tata deal highlights the unmatched access Singapore has to the vast Indian market, with more opportunities to be tapped in areas like infrastructure and education, says Ravi Velloor.
Victims told to use Google forms with ‘Singapore Police Force’ insignia to file reports in new scam: Police
Scammers are pretending to help victims of ruses file police reports by sending them Google forms that bear the Singapore Police Force insignia.
Supporting S'pore households, businesses and banks can be a wicked problem
The higher cost of borrowing for homes, cars and business investments may mean stronger downside risks for the Singapore economy, but there are policy tools to deal with them, say the writers.