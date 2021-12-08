Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021.

Singapore firms upbeat about 2022 despite Omicron



A business sentiment index reached a two-year high but there is also a slight moderation in sentiments in certain sectors.

S'pore makers of Covid-19 ART kits having difficulty applying for approval for retail use



Two local manufacturers have not been able to get approval from HSA for the kits to be sold on the retail market.

715 new Covid-19 cases, eight deaths in S'pore



700 were in the community, five in migrant worker dormitories and 10 were imported cases.

Smart lamp post plan delayed by Covid-19; police to run separate camera network



Trials in Geylang and at one-north business park are now expected to be completed by the first half of next year.

Only global institutions can end this pandemic



We can't rely on the voluntary actions of individual governments and companies, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Biden warns Putin of sanctions, military support for Ukraine if Russia invades



Footage showed Biden and Putin greeting each other in a friendly manner ahead of expected tense talks.

Why and when growing mortgage debt alarms policymakers



Central banks have warned that a sharp correction in property prices could hurt both borrowers and lenders.

3D-printed cube among Singapore's contributions to art gallery heading to the moon



A hundred artworks will be part of the first permanent extraterrestrial art gallery, which is set to land on the moon by 2025.

Table tennis: Third time's the charm as Sun Yingsha wins WTT Cup Finals in S'pore



Men's world champion Fan Zhendong made it a clean sweep for China with a convincing victory over Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto.

Six Singapore bars on World's 50 Best Bars list, Jigger & Pony retains No. 9 spot



Singapore has the most number of bars in the list but it no longer holds the honour of having The Best Bar in Asia.

