Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 8.
Singapore to host World Economic Forum in May next year
The move will have positive impact on the Mice and related sectors in S’pore, says MTI.
1 in 5 S'pore employers to ramp up hiring in new year, survey shows
Around 20% are likely to hire more staff in the first three months of 2021 than in the current quarter.
Close to half of all 18,000 hawker stalls in S'pore now accepts cashless means
However, many stallholders still prefer cash, citing issues such as lack of tech know-how and scams.
Two kayakers rescued after capsizing off Sentosa Cove
Rescuers used a boat and a jet ski to pluck them from the sea.
S'pore, China to discuss collaboration on public health, economic rejuvenation at high-level meeting
DPM Heng Swee Keat to talk to Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng at high-level bilateral meeting on Tuesday.
askST: How can I make use of my SkillsFuture credits?
Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about the scheme.
Woman who sued PUB over manhole fall to pay $30,000 in legal costs
Chan Hui Peng had sued PUB for $5 million after she fell into a manhole in Simon Road.
TraceTogether programme wins international award for innovative use of tech
TraceTogether beat three other finalists in the Asia-Pacific.
Breakfast with horses, movies in hotel balcony: Staycation deals get creative
ST highlights some of the most novel and attractive staycation deals.
Swedish furniture retailer Ikea to end physical catalogue after 7 decades
The decision is part of Ikea's push to become more digital as consumers increasingly seek inspiration online.