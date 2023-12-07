Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 7, 2023

Updated
Published
31 min ago

BTO flats at Tanglin Halt integrated development, 2 Bedok projects to go on sale in February

It will be the first BTO sale exercise of 2024.

4.7b people expected to travel by air in 2024, about 4% more than pre-pandemic levels: Iata

The aviation industry is projected to rake in a net profit of $34.4 billion in 2024.

ComfortDelGro to raise cab fares from Dec 13; Prime Taxi to go down the same route

Singapore's largest taxi operator will also extend the evening peak-hour surcharge period by an hour.

Woman who bought $18.68m GCB loses lawsuit against property agency over seller’s brochure

The High Court said any false impression the entire land area could be redeveloped was a “misimpression on her part”.

Brace yourself for a riskier world in 2024

While all the risks seem dire, maybe, just maybe, we will see some upside surprises in 2024.

12 most urgent concerns that AI poses to mankind

A list of the most pressing concerns was finalised after a three-day conference of global experts held in Singapore.

South Buona Vista Braised Duck in Desker Road closing due to rental woes

The eatery is known for its Teochew-style braised duck.

Teachers in S’pore share tips on how best to connect with students

Students in S'pore have good support and relationships with their teachers, according to Pisa survey findings.

Defying US pressure, Israeli offensive moves into southern Gaza in pursuit of Hamas leaders

The intensity of the fighting over the past 24 hours indicates that Khan Younis could well be Hamas’ last significant outpost, says Jonathan Eyal.

‘Hero of her own story’: Taylor Swift named Time magazine’s Person of the Year

She "found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light", says magazine's editor.

