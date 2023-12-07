Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 7, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
BTO flats at Tanglin Halt integrated development, 2 Bedok projects to go on sale in February
4.7b people expected to travel by air in 2024, about 4% more than pre-pandemic levels: Iata
ComfortDelGro to raise cab fares from Dec 13; Prime Taxi to go down the same route
Singapore's largest taxi operator will also extend the evening peak-hour surcharge period by an hour.
Woman who bought $18.68m GCB loses lawsuit against property agency over seller’s brochure
The High Court said any false impression the entire land area could be redeveloped was a “misimpression on her part”.
Brace yourself for a riskier world in 2024
While all the risks seem dire, maybe, just maybe, we will see some upside surprises in 2024.
12 most urgent concerns that AI poses to mankind
A list of the most pressing concerns was finalised after a three-day conference of global experts held in Singapore.
South Buona Vista Braised Duck in Desker Road closing due to rental woes
Teachers in S’pore share tips on how best to connect with students
Students in S'pore have good support and relationships with their teachers, according to Pisa survey findings.
Defying US pressure, Israeli offensive moves into southern Gaza in pursuit of Hamas leaders
The intensity of the fighting over the past 24 hours indicates that Khan Younis could well be Hamas’ last significant outpost, says Jonathan Eyal.
‘Hero of her own story’: Taylor Swift named Time magazine’s Person of the Year
She "found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light", says magazine's editor.