Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 7.
Lawyer and MP Christopher de Souza found guilty of professional misconduct, denies charge
He did not make full and frank disclosure to Court when he was aware that a client had breached conditions of a search order.
Tanjong Pagar crash: Mother of dead driver fighting lawsuits filed against her son’s estate
Beijing reinstates dining-in, reopens gyms in widest Covid-19 easing measures yet
Cost-cutting at expense of workers’ well-being not sustainable, says President Halimah
Extreme cost-cutting measures driven by intense competition in a world where capital can move freely across borders can result in a race to the bottom for wages and labour standards if left unchecked, she said.
Interactive: How are lifelike prostheses for patients made?
Two experts take us through the painstaking process of sculpting these lifelike artificial hands and fingers.
The cat and the fish – the complicated relationship between governments and central banks
The concept of central bank independence and tensions between fiscal policy and monetary policy are explored in a book by former Federal Reserve vice-chair Alan Blinder.
World Cup: Brave Morocco advance as Spain flop in shootout
Morocco became only the fourth African nation to reach the last eight of the tournament, 12 years after Ghana did so in South Africa. They will meet Portugal in the quarter-final.
Malaysia PM Anwar halts $2b flood projects in widened dragnet, hints Treasury chief will be replaced
Sources say Treasury's top civil servant has been asked to go on leave by the new administration.
Can you game your health-check results with a burst of effort?
Doctors say quick fixes are not the answer to achieving positive long-term health outcomes.