Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021.

Ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi gets jail sentence halved to 2 years

Partial pardon comes after she is convicted of inciting dissent against junta and breaching Covid-19 rules.

Special report on Raeesah Khan released to keep Parliament informed, says Office of Clerk of Parliament

The Office said the committee will keep Parliament informed of progress of its probe "in a timely manner when appropriate".

Former WP MP Yaw Shin Leong disputes Pritam Singh's account of his sacking

He says WP chief's remark that he "did not account himself to the party" over allegations of extramarital affairs is not true.

662 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 2 earlier imported cases now confirmed to have Omicron variant

This is the fourth day in a row that new cases have fallen below 1,000.

US announces diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

American athletes will not be affected and can still compete in the Games, which start on Feb 4.

Next phases of Cross Island Line may have 11 new stations

Tentative plans indicate that 4 of the proposed stations - King Albert Park, Clementi, Jurong Pier and Gul Circle - are slated to be interchanges.

First Omicron-specific PCR kit launched by home-grown biotech firm

The test kit can detect the Omicron variant without an additional gene sequencing step.

Children at risk of mental stress during Covid-19: Helplines and support chats report surge in cases

Children and youth expressed difficulties in coping with changes brought about by the pandemic.

S'pore team turning cockroaches into life-saving cyborg bugs at disaster sites

Researchers are working on equipping the bug with a 5.5g "backpack" consisting of several sensors.

Grand getaways in S'pore: Staycations don't have to be boring

From spa days to shipping containers, these family staycations will keep both young and old happily occupied this festive season.

