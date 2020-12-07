Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 7.
Phase 3 unlikely by end of year unless more use TraceTogether, experts say
The uptake of TraceTogether is 50.8 per cent, a far cry from the 70 per cent target.
S'pore continuing to seek new travel bubble partners despite HK setback: Ong Ye Kung
Countries that the Republic has unilaterally opened its borders to make natural partners, said Mr Ong.
Choosing Singapore's Covid-19 vaccines
An expert committee has reviewed more than 40 vaccine candidates over the past seven months.
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus
The 76-year-old is the latest in a long string of people close to the White House who have been infected.
Indonesia regional elections: Covid-19's impact on polls
Indonesians will cast their ballots in regional elections on Wednesday amid a surging coronavirus pandemic.
S'poreans flock to attractions, hotels on first weekend after launch of tourism voucher scheme
Many used their SingapoRediscovers vouchers at Gardens by the Bay, Universal Studios Singapore and the Singapore Zoo.
22 taken to hospital after car and bus carrying foreign workers collide on Jurong Island
21 passengers of the bus, believed to be foreign workers, and the 42-year-old driver of the car were taken to hospital.
5 imported cases of Covid-19, including woman who came to S'pore for her wedding
The 35-year-old woman from Indonesia is getting married to a Singaporean.
AXA to move out of AXA Tower as other firms rethink office needs
A Perennial Real Estate Holdings-led consortium and Alibaba Singapore will redevelop the building.
Bill Gates among star speakers at Singapore's biggest fintech festival, starting Monday
Over 60,000 participants from over 7,000 companies across 130 countries are expected.