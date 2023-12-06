Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 6, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Universities, reskilling courses key to tripling S’pore’s AI workforce to 15,000: Experts
The majority of new AI talent will likely be local, given high costs of foreign talent.
Police, ICA crack down on illegal immigrants using factories, drains as hideouts
Vouchers to offset costs of climate-friendly appliances extended to March 2024
The e-vouchers, worth $225, are applicable to households living in one- to three-room flats.
S’pore to consider global developments, cost before any carbon tax change: SM Teo
His comments come after MAS chief Ravi Menon said he hopes for the carbon tax to go even higher to accelerate climate action and address global warming.
Israeli forces storm Khan Younis in south Gaza, killing scores of Palestinians
Investors could have more ways to grow retirement funds with plans for new SRS products in 2024
A proposed framework to broaden the range of SRS investment products could come into effect in the second half of 2024.
‘Bittersweet’: Le Le’s keepers look back on their time caring for the panda cub as his move to China nears
Le Le will leave for China on Jan 16, 2024. The last day the public can see him is Dec 13.
Two pioneer female novelists, Malay dance veteran awarded Cultural Medallion
Osman Abdul Hamid, Suchen Christine Lim and Meira Chand received their awards on Dec 5.
Modi looks unstoppable in 2024 India polls but for the ‘ghost of Ghosi’
BJP had strong showing in Nov 3 state polls, but it's haunted by an earlier defeat in the Hindi heartland, says Ravi Velloor.
Fast friends: How this S’pore team of amateur racers took on a 1,000km motorsport endurance race
This amateur team had to complete over 180 laps of the Sepang circuit within nine hours.