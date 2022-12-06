Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 6

Covid-19: Still a deadly killer

The coronavirus continues to be a silent killer in 2022, with an average of more than one million people infected with the virus every day this year, while another 1.17 million have died thus far.

Covid-19: 878 lives lost in Singapore so far this year

Singapore has logged 1.89 million cases so far in 2022 alone, an increase of more than six-fold from the 279,405 infections in 2021.

$185b scandal: Serious procedural breaches during Muhyiddin administration, says PM Anwar

Denying the allegation, Tan Sri Muhyiddin said he has never pocketed or misused any funds meant to help the people.

More than 30,000 dengue cases reported in 2022, six times that of 2021: NEA

The elevated numbers could portend another outbreak in 2023, authorities warn.

‘Simply not meant to be’: Heartbreak in Japan as Samurai Blue exit World Cup

Fans at a public screening ride roller coaster of emotions as underdogs put up brave fight.

World Cup: Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach quarter-finals

South Korea’s defeat means that all three Asian Confederation teams were eliminated in the first knockout round.

Plum Marina South site may attract bids of over $1 billion

The site can yield about 790 residential units and up to 8,073 sq ft of commercial space, and is near the future Marina South MRT.

Two years on, S’pore’s digital banks face long road to success

Newcomers face plenty of challenges in trying to establish a secure foothold in the financial sector, say observers.

$5,000 fine for man whose driving led to accident that killed his 2-month-old daughter

There is no greater punishment that can be imposed than what he has already gone through as a result of the accident, his defence lawyer said.

Indian dance, theatre veterans get Cultural Medallion

With the award, Mr Aravinth Kumarasamy and Mr Kok Heng Leun will have access to funds of up to $80,000.

