Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 6

Over 5,000 travelled via land VTL between Singapore and Malaysia in first 5 days
Another 2,771 people entered Singapore from Malaysia through air VTL over the same period.
WP will respond at 'appropriate forum and juncture' to privileges committee report on Raeesah Khan
Workers' Party notes that the Committee of Privileges' work is still in progress.
Creator of Netflix series Squid Game is The Straits Times Asian of the Year
Hwang Dong-hyuk was chosen for an expression of creativity that holds up a useful mirror to society.
552 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 1 imported case tests preliminarily positive for Omicron
This is the third day in a row that new virus cases have fallen below 1,000.
Too early to determine Omicron's severity, but experts say current vaccines offer protection
It says more information on the variant's biological behaviour is expected in the coming weeks.
Will Covid-19 drugs be less effective against the Omicron variant?
The commonly used drugs fall under three main categories - antibody treatments, anti-inflammatory drugs and antivirals.
Renowned liver surgeon who performed transplant on celebrity Andrea De Cruz dies at 68
Dr Tan Kai Chah, who also treated the Johor Sultan's son, died on Sunday in Hainan.
Suzuki Cup: Ikhsan Fandi scores twice as S'pore off to dream start with 3-0 win over Myanmar
Lions find their attacking verve in a devastating 11-minute spell, scoring three times before the interval.
What does poverty look like on a plate?
A husband and wife duo travelled across six continents to create a visual anthropology of poverty in 36 countries and territories.
