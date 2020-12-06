Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 6.
SIA, other firms look to build on existing vaccine handling capabilities
Significant volumes of Covid-19 vaccines are set to pass through Changi Airport.
Bangladeshi worker who beat Covid-19 after 5-month battle in S'pore longs to go home
Mr Raju Sarker, who was case 42, has yet to hold his son Safun, who was born in March.
Condo builds around Geylang terraced houses as owners refuse to sell
The condo developer worked closely with the architects to design three distinct blocks around the unusual site.
Walking through history: Top 5 heritage trails in Singapore
Four Life reporters road-tested 19 heritage trails, and these are their picks of the best routes – and must-sees – to check out.
All I want for Christmas this year... is a tree
Demand for real trees is outstripping supply amid Covid-19 travel curbs and shipment delays.
Ensure estates like Toa Payoh or Marine Parade are not beyond the reach of the low-income
Inequity crops up when owners of subsidised flats sell at a huge profit, shutting out the less well-off and creating enclaves for the rich, says Enterprise editor Li Xueying.
Hong Kong's tai-tai dance clubs blamed for large cluster of Covid-19 cases
More than 600 cases have been linked to the clubs, nearly 10% of all infections there.
S'porean who went to Indonesia under Business Travel Pass among 12 imported Covid-19 cases
Prior to hospitalisation, he went to work at ASL Shipyard but did not interact with his colleagues.
Five stocks you wish you had bought in 2020
Among this year's best performers on the S'pore market are non-STI constituents, highlighting need to look beyond the stock benchmark.
Meet the people getting 'ugly' food onto plates and away from the bin
Join volunteers as they swoop in to give produce a second lease of life.