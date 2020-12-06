Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 6.

SIA, other firms look to build on existing vaccine handling capabilities

Significant volumes of Covid-19 vaccines are set to pass through Changi Airport.

READ MORE HERE

Bangladeshi worker who beat Covid-19 after 5-month battle in S'pore longs to go home

Mr Raju Sarker, who was case 42, has yet to hold his son Safun, who was born in March.

READ MORE HERE

Condo builds around Geylang terraced houses as owners refuse to sell

The condo developer worked closely with the architects to design three distinct blocks around the unusual site.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Walking through history: Top 5 heritage trails in Singapore

Four Life reporters road-tested 19 heritage trails, and these are their picks of the best routes – and must-sees – to check out.

READ MORE HERE

All I want for Christmas this year... is a tree

Demand for real trees is outstripping supply amid Covid-19 travel curbs and shipment delays.

READ MORE HERE

Ensure estates like Toa Payoh or Marine Parade are not beyond the reach of the low-income

Inequity crops up when owners of subsidised flats sell at a huge profit, shutting out the less well-off and creating enclaves for the rich, says Enterprise editor Li Xueying.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong's tai-tai dance clubs blamed for large cluster of Covid-19 cases

More than 600 cases have been linked to the clubs, nearly 10% of all infections there.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean who went to Indonesia under Business Travel Pass among 12 imported Covid-19 cases

Prior to hospitalisation, he went to work at ASL Shipyard but did not interact with his colleagues.

READ MORE HERE

Five stocks you wish you had bought in 2020

Among this year's best performers on the S'pore market are non-STI constituents, highlighting need to look beyond the stock benchmark.

READ MORE HERE

Meet the people getting 'ugly' food onto plates and away from the bin

Join volunteers as they swoop in to give produce a second lease of life.

READ MORE HERE