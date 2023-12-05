Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 5, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore to triple AI talent pool to 15,000 as part of national strategy update: DPM Wong
Developments have put advanced AI tools with near-human-like intelligence in the hands of anyone with an Internet connection.
National AI Strategy 2.0 follows years of planning, growth in AI sector ‘not by chance’: DPM Wong
The revised strategy details plans to ready people and the economy for AI and pre-empt the risks from AI misuse.
Two GLS sites launched in Zion Road, Upper Thomson Road to pilot long-stay serviced apartments
The sites are among three on the Government Land Sales confirmed list to be launched.
Some banks run out of commemorative LKY100 coin within 30 mins as walk-in exchange begins
More than 700,000 LKY100 coins were made available for walk-in exchange at banks on Dec 4.
Work starts on pedestrian-friendly streets in Bukit Batok West; 4 other towns to follow
Construction on these streets will also start in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines, Toa Payoh and West Coast from December.
Israel presses ground offensive in southern Gaza, air strikes intensify
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Washington expected Israel to avoid attacking areas identified as “no-strike” zones in Gaza.
Singaporean family wakes up in Bali villa to find cash and valuables gone
They said a thief entered the villa through a faulty sliding door, but the management claimed the door worked fine, and the family had not locked the door for the night.
Friends rescue kitten in Bedok Reservoir storm drain during heavy rain
The cat is currently under the care of AVS and has been assessed by its vet to be recovering well.
ChildAid 2023 raises over $2 million with interactive musical mystery
The money will go into aiding The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.
Want to do Max Maeder a favour? Learn a little about kitefoiling
He might be master of his world of water and a well-mannered flyer of the Singapore flag, but his sport is a trifle remote, says Rohit Brijnath.