Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 5.

Drink manufacturers rolling out Nutri-Grade label ahead of Dec 30 deadline

The mark comprises four grades classifying drinks from A to D, with D being the unhealthiest.

University grads’ median pay is $4.2k, double the $2k of those with ITE, secondary education: Study

The $4,200 figure for university graduates is also 62% higher than the median salary of $2,600 for those with diploma or A-level qualifications.

‘This is the worst I have seen in 20 years’: Quiet showrooms drive many car sales staff out of industry

Car showrooms have seen fewer walk-in customers since the price of COEs for large cars breached $100,000 in June.

Malaysia’s election reveals deeply divided electorate

The top two winners, PAS and DAP, are parties with opposing ideologies.

‘It was easy’: Youngest Singaporean to trek to Everest Base Camp

Lollipops, raisins and cookies kept six-year-old Om Madan Garg going on the once-in-a-lifetime expedition with his parents.

Longer travel time for motorists after traffic changes in Novena; LTA monitoring situation

The road junctions in the area were reconfigured for the construction of the North-South Corridor.

Red dates and Republicans - a foretaste of trouble ahead for US-China ties

With Republicans taking control of the House next year, US relations with China are likely to be more contentious. says US correspondent Charissa Yong.

World Cup: England braced for ‘biggest test’ against France, says Southgate

The Three Lions easily beat Senegal 3-0 to set up the quarter-final clash with the defending champions.

Tenet EC in Tampines sells 447 units, or 72% of project, at launch

The strong take-up rate was achieved despite the launch being held in December.

Are you wasting money on Primary 1 preparation classes?

Academic preparation classes are not necessary; focus instead on developing social skills, say educators.

