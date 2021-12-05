Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 5, 2021.

Allegations at Parliament committee hearing rock WP members, party leaders say they will respond

Some party members await leaders' side of story, others question Raeesah Khan's credibility.

READ MORE HERE

6 main points from WP cadre Loh Pei Ying's testimony on Raeesah Khan incident

Ms Khan's former secretarial assistant spent nearly four hours giving evidence to the Committee of Privileges.

READ MORE HERE

Raeesah Khan saga: The public deserves to hear from Workers' Party leaders

With so much at stake, WP leaders should be asked to give their side of what transpired, and to help the committee in its deliberations, says opinion editor Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story Get newsletters curated for you

JI arrests in Singapore, 20 years on

20 years ago this week, S'pore’s ISD began a crackdown on members of the regional terror group who were planning attacks around the island.

READ MORE HERE

MOE investigates complaint that teacher sought sugar daddy on controversial website Sugarbook

She has denied the allegations so far, says the ministry.

READ MORE HERE

743 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; two seniors die

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate was at 0.63 on Saturday, the 22nd day in a row that the rate is below one.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore work pass holders bound for dorms barred from VTLs

They should enter Singapore via ongoing industry initiatives or the Work Pass Holder General Lane.

READ MORE HERE

Is it wrong to be born fortunate? Kiat Lim on what it is like to be the son of billionaire Peter Lim

Kiat Lim wants to expand what his billionaire father Peter Lim has built and take it to the next level.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who suffered stroke while 7 months pregnant: Seeing baby alive was 'best moment of my life'

Today, Ms Chia frequently shares her experience with other stroke survivors to lift their spirits.

READ MORE HERE

Investors in Singapore warm to robo-advisers amid the pandemic

Tech-based solutions have become far more acceptable in the pandemic as investors look at new ways of organising their finances.

READ MORE HERE