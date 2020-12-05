Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 5.
6 heroes in fight to end Covid-19 pandemic named ST Asians of the Year
The recipients of the award capture the entire trajectory of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Singapore’s first digital banks: What services can you expect
How will Singaporeans benefit? Here's what you need to know about the new digital banks.
Malaysia frets over foreign worker housing as Covid-19 infections surge
Labour activists say the Top Glove dorms in Selangor linked to infection clusters are the tip of the iceberg.
Parti Liyani case: SCs Davinder, Jason Chan to represent two DPPs in disciplinary proceedings
Lawyers Peter Low and Choo Zheng Xi are representing Parti Liyani in the disciplinary proceedings.
Sneaker enthusiasts crowd Orchard Rd shoe retailer in breach of Covid-19 rules
Foot Locker stores have continued to hold events that draw large crowds, despite repeated advisories.
Are we ready to talk about race?
The past few months have seen an uptick in conversations on race – online as well as offline.
More irregularities found in Hin Leong's accounts, including over $4 billion in overstated assets
PricewaterhouseCoopers found that the overstatement of Hin Leong's assets went back at least three years.
M1 says all affected services restored after fibre broadband outage that lasted over 4 hours
The telco said in an update at 10pm that all affected services had been fully restored.
Cultured meat: No-kill products may be food for the future
Such alternative proteins could pave the way for more sustainable food production and better food security.
Which is The Straits Times Car of the Year?
Three out of the eight cars shortlisted are electric vehicles.