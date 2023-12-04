Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 4, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore salary increments likely to hold steady while inflation abates in 2024: Talent firms
Some companies are optimistic that real wage growth is within reach compared with the decline seen in 2023, given that inflation is expected to ease.
Autonomous cleaning bot to start scrubbing public toilets in early 2024
The robot aims to halve the time that cleaners typically spend cleaning toilets so that they can focus on other tasks, said Mr Tuan Dung Nguyen, co-founder of HiveBotics.
COP28: S’pore sets new rules to reduce risk of greenwashing by banks
The Singapore-Asia Taxonomy, launched at the UN climate conference, covers eight key sectors.
Dried mangoes help S’pore negotiators sweeten deal at COP28 meetings
"Many of us are friends outside or have built friendships outside the negotiation rooms," says Singapore representative.
Lung cancer screening should be extended to non-smokers: Expert
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Philippine bombing
‘Forgive me’: Teens from Girls’ Home pen songs to their families
Little India residents, shopkeepers deeply impacted by 2013 riot
The COI did not think alcohol was a direct cause of the riot. But it found alcohol to be a major contributory factor to the nature and escalation of the riot.
Woman and baby found dead at foot of Ghim Moh HDB block; second such case in a month
Terengganu Menteri Besar seen as PM contender for Malaysian opposition after poll win
A non-cleric, the Terengganu Menteri Besar is seen as more palatable to non-Malay and urban Malay voters.