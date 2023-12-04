Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 4, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.  

S’pore salary increments likely to hold steady while inflation abates in 2024: Talent firms

Some companies are optimistic that real wage growth is within reach compared with the decline seen in 2023, given that inflation is expected to ease.

READ MORE HERE

Autonomous cleaning bot to start scrubbing public toilets in early 2024

The robot aims to halve the time that cleaners typically spend cleaning toilets so that they can focus on other tasks, said Mr Tuan Dung Nguyen, co-founder of HiveBotics.

READ MORE HERE

COP28: S’pore sets new rules to reduce risk of greenwashing by banks

The Singapore-Asia Taxonomy, launched at the UN climate conference, covers eight key sectors.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Dried mangoes help S’pore negotiators sweeten deal at COP28 meetings

"Many of us are friends outside or have built friendships outside the negotiation rooms," says Singapore representative.

READ MORE HERE

Lung cancer screening should be extended to non-smokers: Expert

Almost half the lung cancer patients in Singapore have never smoked in their lives.

READ MORE HERE

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Philippine bombing

ISIS said on Telegram its members had detonated the bomb.

READ MORE HERE

‘Forgive me’: Teens from Girls’ Home pen songs to their families

Youth home residents learn to open up through songwriting, arts workshops.

READ MORE HERE

Little India residents, shopkeepers deeply impacted by 2013 riot

The COI did not think alcohol was a direct cause of the riot. But it found alcohol to be a major contributory factor to the nature and escalation of the riot.

READ MORE HERE

Woman and baby found dead at foot of Ghim Moh HDB block; second such case in a month

The pair are believed to be mother and son.

READ MORE HERE

Terengganu Menteri Besar seen as PM contender for Malaysian opposition after poll win

A non-cleric, the Terengganu Menteri Besar is seen as more palatable to non-Malay and urban Malay voters.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top